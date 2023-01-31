FALLS CREEK — Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority Chairman Jay Chamberlin, at last Friday’s meeting, provided a recap of 2022 highlights at the DuBois Regional Airport.
Chamberlin said outbound passengers increased by a little more than 1,300 passengers from 2021. The airport had 5,598 outbound passengers in 2022, which is a 30.24 percent increase over the previous year.
The inbound and outbound passengers increased by 2,544 for a total of 10,860 passengers which was an increase of 30.6 percent, Chamberlin said.
“We are within a hundred passengers of the pre-pandemic level,” he said. “So our passengers have come back nicely.”
Chamberlin said 17.1 percent of their outbound passengers came from Clearfield County, 11.6 percent came from Jefferson County and 9.4 percent from Elk County. That means about 62 percent of the airport’s passengers came from outside of the Tri-County area, which brings an economic benefit for the area.
Southern Airways remains as the airport’s essential air service provider.
“They (Southern) continue to provide good service at a low price going to Pittsburgh International Airport and Washington-Dulles International Airport,” said Chamberlin.
Southern Airways’ completion factor did drop to 86 percent last year from 97 percent the previous year, said Chamberlin. He said a lot of that is because of the current pilot shortage, which is affecting all airlines. Chamberlin said Southern Airways has been trying to address the issue with the pilot shortage in a number of ways and return to a higher level of completion.
Chamberlin said 44 percent of the airport’s passengers flew to Washington-Dulles, while 56 percent flew to Pittsburgh in 2022. He noted that in 2021, the airport moved its flights from Baltimore Washington Airport (BWI) to Washington Dulles. Only a third of DuBois Regional Airport’s passengers flew to BWI so Chamberlin said it was a good choice to go to Washington Dulles.
Fuel sales with Southern Airways reached an all-time high of 164,510 gallons, said Chamberlin, noting that represents a 2.8 percent increase over 2021’s statistics. He said the airport’s Jet A retails sales and 100LL retail sales were both under what the airport did in 2021, but were higher than in 2020. Net fuel sales for the year was $120,688, which is $10,600 above what the airport had in 2021.
He said Brackman Chevrolet continues to provide great service for the rental car business and Enterprise is also available for car rental, Chamberlin said.
“Under our projects and grants, we continue to utilize the CARES Act money, the coronavirus response funds and the airport rescue grants that we’ve received for capital projects, which otherwise we would be unable to fund with our own money,” said Chamberlin. “With these added funds from PennDOT grants, projects include replacement of two fuel trucks, which were greatly needed for $375,000. We developed a $3 to $4 million hangar project to house aircraft. We rehabilitated and gave a facelift to the interior of the administration building which cost around $400,000. We have paved the T-hangar area for $286,000 and we also purchased a no-foam system which was required at $24,000. We’re working on an obstruction removal requiring a purchase of 11 acres, cost to be determined. We also have a cracks filling marking project at approximately $230,000. So we have a lot of projects coming and thanks for the grants received.”
Chamberlin said Center Line Aviation provides two flight instructors who have a flight training aircraft and an FAA approved flight simulator for pilot training, which is a great plus to the airport.
He also thanked airport Manager Bob Shaffer for his commitment and dedication to the airport.
“It is greatly appreciated. We would never find a manager that would do everything that Bob does,” said Chamberlin. “He’s 24/7 Mr. Airport, so we appreciate you and his contacts with federal and state government agencies have been very beneficial for the airport to help obtain grants and funding that otherwise we wouldn’t be able to have. So we owe Bob a great deal of gratitude for his efforts at the airport.”
Chamberlin also thanked the authority’s former secretary Bonnie Sylvester, who did an excellent job for them.
“We are sorry to see her go, but we’d also like to thank her for all of the work she’s done,” said Chamberlin. “We can’t forget the line guys, all the efforts they do to help keep the airport open. I’d like to thank Jefferson County for their continued support of the airport and also Clearfield County, the City of DuBois, Sandy Township for their support of the airport. It takes everybody’s effort to help keep the airport up and running for the benefit of the Tri-County area. And lastly, and not least, but I’d like to thank all the board members for all your work and your dedication, your attendance. You look at our attendance records and we have a high level of attendance to our meetings.”