FALLS CREEK — The Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority recently announced the hiring of Kathy Blake as the new secretary for the DuBois Regional Airport.
Airport Manager Bob Shaffer said Blake, of Penfield, was selected from about 30-some resumes and a half-dozen interviews.
“Kathy rose to the top,” said Shaffer, noting that she started on Feb. 20.
Blake replaces former secretary Bonnie Sylvester.
Restaurant update
Shaffer provided an update on a potential new owner of the airport’s Flight Deck restaurant that he reported on at the January meeting.
“I have contacted that potential operator throughout this month and have not gotten any response,” said Shaffer. “I’m going to operate under the assumption that they’ve lost interest in acquiring the restaurant.”
Shaffer said he has talked with the restaurant’s existing operator, Liz Doksa, and she is “very interested” in continuing with the same relationship they have now, which is a month-to-month agreement.
“Her bills are all current. She’s been very, very good about that,” said Shaffer. “The first of every month she has plans to expand the operating hours particularly when school gets out and on the weekends, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, have breakfast in addition to her lunch hours. And I know that there’s a great desire on her part to address Monday and Tuesday, and I think that could come through the summer months as she gets a bit busy, there’s not a promise on that, but the desire to at least do coffee and Danish or toast or something in the morning after 8 o’clock, that would be the days that she doesn’t serve a full breakfast.
“I think the authority would be hard pressed to find somebody, I think to go out in the community and find somebody right now that would take over a restaurant and she’s doing a great job for us,” said Shaffer. “The plan that’s in effect is working, and I think we continue with where we are because we don’t have another option right at this point. That’s a little bit different than what last month’s report was, but things change and people’s perspective of what was here I think changed and here we are.”