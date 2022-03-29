FALLS CREEK — The Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority welcomed new member Jeff Ginther to the board at last Friday’s meeting.
Ginther was appointed by the Jefferson County Commissioners following the resignation of Scott North, who resigned because he is now a Jefferson County Commissioner.
While introducing himself to the board, Ginther noted that he owns a farm that has been in his family for nearly 200 years and it is close to the DuBois Regional Airport.
“Married, I have a son, Jeffrey, Jr., on academic scholarship at West Virginia University. I went to Penn State, engineering and economics,” said Ginther. “I’ve worked everything from hotel maintenance in college to pay for my college, up to and including corporate management. So I’ve done a little bit of everything. I sit on the Brockway School Board, the Jeff Tech School Board, the Housing Authority and Boy Scouts, and a couple of church boards. Oh, and then I try to run a farm for fun on the side, and keep an eye on some investments.”
Ginther said he looks forward to getting to know everybody involved with the authority.
“My dad was in the Army, he trained with Airborne for a while, he never lost his love of flying,” said Ginther. “I enjoy flying, my wife (Barbara) and I, when we have the time, we’ve flown to Europe, we’ve flown all over the United States. We enjoy flying, so that’s why the commissioners thought I might be a good match. I look forward to working with everybody on the board and improving our facility and maybe we can improve our profit margins a little bit.”
In other matters, the authority approved the annual listing renewal with Coldwell Banker.
“We have one remaining lot out here for sale and Coldwell Banker has been the entity that we’ve used for the sales on the other ones,” said airport Manager Bob Shaffer. “They’re looking for a renewal for the coming year under the same terms and conditions as it has been in the past, which is an 8 percent commission.”
Shaffer noted that the agreement covers approximately 9 acres of land available for purchase near the airport.
The authority also approved the Flight Deck restaurant lease extension.
Via email, authority Chairman Jay Chamberlin said several of the members have discussed the proposed lease extension with restaurant owner Pat Doksa and what his ideas are.
“He (Doksa) would still like to continue to run the restaurant,” said Chamberlin. “He has proposed, and the executive committee is recommending, that we continue with Pat. We want to change it to a month-to-month lease, and Pat is OK with that. He had proposed a year’s lease. He did not want a long-term lease, but the executive committee wanted to keep it on a month-to-month basis. We would have a 30-day notice for either party to terminate the lease.”
The lease states that the restaurant will be open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and from noon-6 p.m. on Sundays.
“He (Doksa) would like to expand those hours,” said Chamberlin. “His biggest issue, at this point, is being able to get a cook. So we said that was acceptable for now. We told him we would like to see additional hours that were in the original lease. But the big issue is him being able to get a cook. And as I said, if he could get one, he would open more hours.”
The lease payment would be the same that it has been, which is $1,455 per month plus utilities.
Chamberlin noted that there was some discussion at previous meetings to see if anyone else was interested in leasing the restaurant.
“(Authority member) Shawn Arbaugh had brought up an individual that might be interested. There’s been contact made with him. He is not interested at this point in time,” said Chamberlin. “One of the employees had mentioned that there was a party who might be interested. Bob (Shaffer) has contacted them, and nothing has become of it. So we don’t feel that there’s any interest there. So, on a month-to-month basis, this gives us an opportunity to continue to generate revenues from the restaurant, and at the same time, if something better comes along, we’ve got a 30-day out. So we think it’s probably good for both parties.”