FALLS CREEK — The Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority, at last week’s meeting, welcomed a new member to the board — Ed McGinnis from Punxsutawney.
McGinnis was appointed to the authority to fill the Jefferson County position of former authority member Alvin Rogers, who resigned because he moved out of the county to Clearfield County. McGinnis’ term will run until 2027.
Airport Manager Bob Shaffer provided the authority with an update about the airport restaurant, The Flight Deck. He said the restaurant has been open Wednesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. until 8 or 9 p.m.
“They’ve not done any breakfast or lunchtime hours,” said Shaffer. “And in fact, on some of those evenings, there’s even been a closed sign because they had issues with getting a cook. So they’re still struggling with getting employees and trying to get back up. And as we’ve said in the past, it has affected our fuel sales. We don’t get those. And the people that used to come for what I used to say was a $100 hamburger, today’s a $500 hamburger with the price of fuel. We’re just not seeing that traffic because there’s no reason to come here. And we’re not unique. We’re more in the norm because there’s other airport restaurants that are having issues and trying to keep employees. But they (restaurant) are here. They continue to operate, and continue to pay the rent on a timely basis. And I guess that’s what we can hope for right at this point.”
FAA outer marker lease
Shaffer discussed with the authority members that the airport has property located on the other side of Brockway, behind the old Shaw Trucking.
“We have a little three-quarter acre parcel that the authority owns up there, and it’s required, the authority wants to have an instrument landing system,” said Shaffer. “That’s where our outer marker is physically located for the airport. And so the lease on that outer marker was up last year, and with pandemic and paperwork, and people at home ... we’ve finally gotten all the paperwork in line. We’ve got all the documentation here. And so it’s a zero-cost lease. We get absolutely nothing for it. But in exchange, we get the outer marker, which the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) provides at their expense and maintains for the airport.”
Shaffer proposed that the authority authorize the chairman to execute all the required paperwork, which is substantial, including the chairman having to go to a notary to get his signature notarized, which has never been required before. The renewal of the lease is from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2041.
“That’ll put the authority in a good position to at least maintain that outer marker in that property that we have,” said Shaffer. “The authority needs to make a resolution to that effect, and authorize the chairman to sign the documents.”
Shaffer said the lease allows the electronics to be placed there by the FAA.
“Part of this lease is for all the detail, we had to authorize that we don’t supply any ... I think it’s Japanese internet service to that facility. We supplied nothing to it. The FAA’s put their own power system in. They put their own communications in. All we do is supply ... the water,” Shaffer said. “So when they’re done, they can leave it in place and walk away. That’s also part of the lease, and that would be up to us. In a case, there used to be a middle marker years back, and those went out of vogue. And that piece of property was turned back to the authority. And the people that we had bought that from, they were here on our doorstep instantly. They wanted to buy that piece of property back. And I would expect that that family that owns that property that this whole postage stamp is in the middle of would want that property back as well, if that ever happened.”
Shaffer said there is just a small fiberglass building on this property that’s set in place. He said the airport doesn’t pay any taxes on the property because they are an authority.