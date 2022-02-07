DuBOIS — The Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission recently hosted an Addiction and Connection to Treatment training, according to Olivia Marchioni from the CJDAC.
The Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office partnered with CJDAC to provide this training, said Marchioni.
Stakeholders, such as, Clearfield County Law Enforcement, EMS, the coroner’s office, attorney’s offices, and social services from Clearfield County were in attendance for this training.
The purpose of this training was to educate stakeholders about the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI) and the connection to treatment, said Marchioni.
The training included substance abuse, overdose awareness, understanding the role of naloxone, trauma informed approach, and implementation of the LETI program in Clearfield County.
The LETI program provides law enforcement officers with an alternative to criminal charges for individuals who are suffering from addiction.
“The goal of this initiative is to connect individuals suffering from substance use disorder with treatment options,” she said. “Law enforcement in Clearfield County will help save lives by supporting people who are willing to seek help for substance use.”
The Law Enforcement community is the main conduit to divert individuals who are willing to change their patterns and seek help. Law enforcement will provide a start for individuals on their “Road to Recovery.”
For more information on the LETI Program, please contact the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission at 814-371-9002 or visit www.cjdac.org/leti.