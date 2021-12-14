DuBOIS — A Clearfield woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly stole nearly $120 in Pokemon cards from Sheetz.
Elizabeth Ann Siple, 23, is charged with retail theft – taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois Magisterial Office Dec. 6.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, DuBois City Police were dispatched to the Sheetz store on North Brady Street for reports of a retail theft that allegedly occurred Nov. 13.
Police spoke with a manager, who showed them a video of a man and woman arriving in a black Honda Civic. They then entered Sheetz, where the woman allegedly took 20 packs of Pokemon cards off of the rack, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She then reportedly entered the women’s restroom, removed the cards from the packs and placed the empty packs inside of the sanitary container. She then allegedly placed the cards inside of her jacket before leaving the store.
Police identified the woman as Siple. Each pack of cards was valued at $5.99, for a total of $119.80, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Siple reportedly has two prior convictions of retail theft.
Her preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 14, 2022.