ST. MARYS — Several economic and code enforcement topics were addressed during Monday evening’s City of St. Marys Council meeting.
The roof on the City of St. Marys Police/Fire Department building on Erie Avenue is in need of replacing. The building was built in 2000, said City Code Enforcement Officer Matt Young, and the shingle portion of the roof has reached its time limit.
Council confirmed that this is included in the fire and police department’s budget.
In terms of sticking with shingle over steel, Young said this is due to safety concerns and also cost. There have not been any issues with the building’s shingle roof thus far.
Of the remaining two contractors out for bid, it was awarded to 768 Roof of Clearfield in the amount of $66,400.
Young also addressed topics with council members, the first being the acceptance of the property at 683 N. St. Marys Road.
This property has “been a nuisance” for a couple of years, said Young.
“We are finally to the point where the property owner will gift the property to the city,” he said. “We will use CDBG money to demo the structure, and we can then market the property for sale.”
Council approved.
Community and Economic Development Director Tina Gradizzi discussed resolution 23-11 with council, a request to submit a Keystone Communities $30,000 facade grant. These funds would be used to take on additional projects. Council approved.
Gradizzi also explained a 2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) revision. She requested they be able to use some of the 2022 CDBG spotlight funds to cover the remaining cost of a 2020 commercial rehabilitation project, which is short $6,950. Council approved.
Manager’s report
City Manager Joe Fleming addressed several community happenings during his manager’s report.
First, he said an “interesting chain of events” had occurred since the last council meeting, including the motor needing replaced at the St. Marys Community Pool.
The lower side of Erie Avenue was also closed for a period of time, due to a portion of one of the building’s roofs becoming detached, he said, which has since been reattached and repaired.
This year’s Inner Park Day at Memorial Park welcomed 270 kids, said Fleming, and the event is growing. He noted that he met with City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation staff to discuss improvements that could be made next year.
In addition to COSM Parks and Recreation, Fleming said he also met with the Community and Economic Development department to discuss upgrades to St. Marys playgrounds, including Playland at Memorial Park.
Some other points:
- Line painting in the city has been completed
- The Depot Street parking garage will be getting a fresh coat of paint starting July 24
- The city’s administrative assistant position has been filled, and the new employee will start July 31. She will then be introduced to council members.
Council comments
Councilman Ned Jacob noted that there will be no drag races at the St. Marys Municipal Airport this year. There will still be the Aviation Festival and car show on Aug. 19.
Councilwoman Sally Geyer also commended the St. Marys Heritage Preservation Group for taking care of the flowers around town and keeping the area beautiful for both community members and visitors.