ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area Middle School Renaissance Club hosted its second “Coffee House Cabaret” night on Jan. 13, celebrating the presence of art and showcasing student talent.
Dana Smith, who is a club advisor alongside Beth Penn, said the night is basically a showcase of all forms of art and talent, including poetry readings, vocalists, instrumentalists, dancers and an art gallery with pieces that SMAMS students created.
Guests were welcomed by St. Marys Area High School vocalists Lydia and Carmen Kopp and Terra Hnath. Sweet treats and hot drinks were offered from the Cabaret Cafe, as well as chances at the basket raffle table. There was also face painting for children in attendance.
“Also showing off her pottery skills was science teacher Krista Meholic, who threw live pottery during the event,” said Smith.
Local photographer Charlene Hoy took photos, she noted.
The event was truly an all-around team effort.
“All of the middle school teachers helped out with various aspects of the event,” said Smith.
She and Penn were very excited to be able to host it again this year.
“The school had to take a break over the past two years due to COVID restrictions, but this year it went off smoothly,” said Smith.
Team Renaissance’s mission is to build positive culture within the school, so each student feels “seen, heard and loved.”
“This ‘celebrate the arts’ night was the perfect opportunity for students to see their peers show off their talents, as well as for parents to get to see their students perform what they love,” she said.
Club members consist of sixth, seventh and eighth-grade students.
“They all worked together to turn the cafeteria into a quaint coffee house feel with Christmas lights, a small stage, fireplace and an overall cozy feel,” said Smith.
All proceeds will go toward supporting the Team Renaissance Club and its future efforts.