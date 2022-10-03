DuBOIS — Coldwell Banker Developac Reality hosted its sixth annual Pet Event on Saturday, raising around $5,300 for area animal shelters.
The event, benefiting Gateway Humane Society and Purrfect Paws Cat Rescue and held at the Treasure Lake office, offered a “trick-or-treat” contest, where pet owners were encouraged to bring their pets and have them do a trick for a treat. Costumes were also optional for pets. There was also musical entertainment, local food vendors and wine, basket raffle and art by local caricature artist Harlan Beagley.
It all started when Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC teamed up with Adopt-a-Pet.com in 2015 for an annual “Homes for Dogs – National Pet Adoption Weekend” effort, according to a news release.
“In response to that national effort, hundreds of Coldwell Banker-affiliated and locally-owned offices across the U.S. and Canada hosted adoption events in conjunction with local animal shelters and rescue groups in their communities,” it says.
Each year, pickup trucks are also filled with donated supplies for the shelters. Adoptable pets were also in attendance to meet potential “furever” families.
“Applications were taken for several adoptable animals,” said Coldwell Banker Manager Michele Wray.
Two pickup trucks were filled with supplies this year, one for each rescue.
Five cats and dogs won prizes from the online contest that Coldwell Banker offered until the end of September, a total of $900 in prizes, said Wray.
“Lots of people came with their dogs dressed in costume and participated in the trick-or-treat,” said Wray. “It was a fun day for both dogs and their owners.”