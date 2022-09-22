DuBOIS — Coldwell Banker Developac Reality will host its sixth annual Pet Event, benefiting Gateway Humane Society and Purrfect Paws Cat Rescue, on Oct. 1.
Coldwell Banker has been helping people find homes for more than 100 years — and now, they are helping four-legged friends find their furever homes, too. This is a great way to connect with the community, said Broker Joe Varacallo, as well as give back to local animal rescues.
“Even throughout the COVID period of limited contact, we still found a way to help the shelters,” he said. “We had to get creative, and held scaled-back events the past two years, but the community still rallied behind us. Those events were just as successful as our past events.”
There are several fun activities planned for the Oct. 1 event for both people and pets, which are open to the public and will take place at Coldwell Banker’s Treasure Lake office at 1102 Coral Reef Road.
This is a pet-friendly event, where they can enjoy all of the fun alongside their human.
It all started when Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC teamed up with Adopt-a-Pet.com in 2015 for an annual “Homes for Dogs –National Pet Adoption Weekend” effort, according to a news release.
“In response to that national effort, hundreds of Coldwell Banker-affiliated and locally-owned offices across the U.S. and Canada hosted adoption events in conjunction with local animal shelters and rescue groups in their communities,” it says.
Coldwell Banker Developac Realty Manager Michele Wray said both The Winery at Wilcox, a longtime supporter of this event, and the Taco Inc. food truck will be in attendance that day.
“The winery designs a special pet label every year that they place on select wines, and then they offer a pre-sale, and sell wine at the event,” said Wray. The WAW then donates $3 per bottle sold to the shelters.
Recommended Video
Musical entertainment will be provided by local father-daughter duo CayRod, Wray noted. There will also be a basket raffle and art by local caricature artist and Coldwell agent Harlan Beagley, who will be drawing pictures of people’s pets.
At noon that day, there will be a “Trick for a Treat” event, which is new this year, said Wray. Pet owners are invited to bring their pet on a leash and have them do a trick for a fun treat. Costumes are also optional.
Both GHS and PPCR volunteers will be present at the event. There will be adoptable dogs as well, the news release noted.
“We will also be collecting supplies needed for both shelters,” Wray said. “The community has always responded so well to this portion of our event.”
Last year, Coldwell Banker was able to fill two large pick-up trucks with supplies for local shelters.
There is also currently an online pet contest that runs through Sept. 29. Visit www.gogophotocontest.com/coldwellbankerdevelopacrealty. The cost is $5 per pet entered, and votes are $1 each.
This year’s “celebrity judges” for the pet contest are DuBois Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jodi August, Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Manager Ed Clark and Clearfield Jefferson Association of Realtors Coordinator Shelly Dennison.
The judges will choose first, second and third-place winners, and all will receive great prizes, the news release says. Proceeds will be split between the shelters, along with proceeds from the event on Oct. 1.