DuBOIS — The Diversity, Arts and Lecture Series, presented by Penn State DuBois Student Engagement, will kick off the fall season with comedian AJ Wilkerson, also known as “Florida’s Comedic Superhero: Captain Autism,” on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

