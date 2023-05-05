RIDGWAY — At Tuesday’s meeting, Elk County Commissioners addressed enhancing the search procedures of detainees brought in for incarceration at the Elk County Prison.
This discussion came about when commissioners were asked about the drug overdose death that happened at the prison in January, and what is being done to prevent the transport of drugs into the jail.
Commissioner Matt Quesenberry, a member of the Prison Board, responded that, “One of the pieces of equipment that we’re introducing to the prison is a body scanner that will be used in the processing of all incoming inmates to help reduce the risk of contraband being brought into the prison.”
Commissioner Fritz Lecker added, “We’ve seen demonstrations (of the body scanners) being used in Clinton County, and they are very effective at picking up a lot of things, but they aren’t 100%. It’s another tool in the toolbox. We still need staff to follow the prison policy, and we have great staff, and hopefully, this will protect not only the staff but also the inmates. Any time an inmate returns to the facility, they will go through the scan again.”
In response to further questioning, Elk County Solicitor Tom Wagner said, “The law regarding body cavity searches is uniform across the state, and each county faces the same obstacles trying to balance an individual’s privacy rights against the needs for security in prisons. It is a constant battle, as prisoners do what they can to evade the system… The body cavity search would have to be administered by a physician. That’s the problem.”
When asked about more than one inmate being housed in the same cell, Quesenberry said he was unable to comment on that.
“I don’t know, and can only speculate, in terms of how prisoners interact where they’re housed in a cell together, which I don’t think is uncommon. Check with the warden concerning the point at which inmates beyond that number would be housed in other facilities.”
Lecker noted that commissioners are encouraged by the use of the body scanner.
“There aren’t a whole lot of them around in surrounding counties; they’re more prevalent in the larger areas. It was quite an expensive piece of equipment. So again, we’re really grateful to make great use of ARPA funds,” she said.
The body scanner has been ordered and delivery is expected by the end of the month. It will be operational after staff members receive the necessary training to use it.