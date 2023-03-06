CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Commissioners approved compensation for the Clearfield County Board of Elections for 2023.
The board approved each member receiving a flat fee of $250 plus mileage, as necessary.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman appoints three people to serve as members of the board during years when the commissioners are on the ballot.
Each county in the commonwealth is required to have a board of elections that has jurisdiction over primary and general elections.
During most years the county’s board of elections consists of the county commissioners. The commissioners are not eligible to receive compensation for serving as member of the county board of elections.
During the years when the commissioners are candidates for nomination or election to their public office, the President Judge of the county’s Court of Common Pleas appoints electors of the county to serve in the place of the commissioners. They may receive compensation for performing election board business.
“These are people who take the commissioners place while they are on the ballot. It is very appropriate they be compensated,” Commissioner Dave Glass said.
Glass said board members assist with the ballot counting process for both the primary and municipal elections. “They put in a long day that day,” he explained. They also meet to certify election results and if there are any sessions to recount ballots cast in certain contested races the board participates.