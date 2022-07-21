RIDGWAY — At their recent meeting, the Elk County Commissioners announced that correspondence was received from the state Department of Corrections, stating that the Elk County Prison has earned full compliance, having no deficiencies or citations, during the 2022 inspection period.
Warden Scott Atwell and Deputy Warden Aaron Nicklas were in attendance and were commended by the commissioners for passing inspection of 48 essential standards and 94 non-essential standards. Commissioner Matthew Quesenberry stressed that the inspection was very detailed and included every part and department of the facility. Atwell commented that 45 staff members throughout the prison system all deserved credit for the full compliance designation.
Bill Laird, representing the St. Marys Municipal Airport, was in attendance and gave an update on the progress of replacing runway lighting, replacing flashing that was blown off one of the hangars during a recent storm, and an inspection of an unused gas pump and underground tank that must be disabled and contained.
Laird also announced that a check for $10,000 was received from the drag races held at the airport in June. He commented that the race was conducted very professionally and that they were impressed with how smoothly everything went. He hopes for a good turnout for the second drag race of the summer on Sunday, July 24. There will be no drag races at the airport in August, as the American Spirit Aviation Festival will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, starting at 7:30 a.m. with a fly-in/drive-in breakfast. Other activities planned for the day include the Elk County Cruisers car show, food vendors, retail vendors, a kids’ zone with a bounce house, plane rides, World War II plane displays and rides, emergency services displays, a 5K run, and live music provided by Midnight Revival from noon to 3:30 p.m.
Nancy Baker, director of Children and Youth Services, requested and received approval for renewal of an agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Information System Data Sharing, effective Oct. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.
Aria Magnussun was recommended for approval to fill a vacancy on the Board of Directors of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, Inc. (ADAS).
Bills in the amount of $644,916.44 were approved for payment.