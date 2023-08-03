KERSEY — The Elk County Commissioners met at the Elk County Fairgrounds in Kersey for their meeting Aug. 1.
Jeremy Dorsey, Elk County Fair president, welcomed everyone and gave an update on the improvements made to the fairgrounds recently. Most notable was the newly-paved parking area around Exhibit Hall No. 1, and extending upwards to the road leading down to the track.{/span}
“Fairview Asphalt Paving Company from Ridgway did the paving, and it was funded mainly by proceeds from the Gun Bash. Alyssa Dobson coordinates that, and solicits businesses to donate to the projects, and works with Elk County Ammo and Arms. We also just put a new metal roof on the Star Pavilion, and added a concrete floor, LED lighting and new shelving. We plan to make that building the hub, and phase out the little shed that served as the office.
“We’ll still be looking into what’s available as far as grants are concerned and maybe organize another Gun Bash to extend the paving and make the whole area through the fairgrounds more accessible for both fair goers and vendors,” said Dorsey.
Also added was an interior walkway connecting both exhibit halls. Registration of exhibits will take place Sunday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We hope people will start bringing out their fruits, vegetables, photography, knitting, and other items listed in the Fair Premium Book that’s available around the county and online so we can fill up the exhibit hall,” commented Dorsey.
The fair opens at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8 and ends on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Other business
Ellenberger Excavating from the DuBois area was the successful bidder at $86,400 for the former Johnsonburg Hotel Clean-Up CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) Project. Ryan Miller, Engineering Consultant for Johnsonburg Borough Council, commented that immediate plans for the Borough-owned lot after the clean-up is completed is for it to be used for additional parking for the community building.
An application for use of the Courthouse Lawn on Aug. 11 by the Salvation Army for a “Back-to-School Bash” was approved.
Also approved was an application for the use of the Courthouse Lawn from Sept. 22-23 by the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce for the annual Flavors of Fall Festival.
A request by the Elk County Solid Waste Authority to appoint Diane Park to fill a vacancy on their Board of Directors was approved. The term will be the remainder of the vacated term.
An application for Liquid Fuels Tax Funds for Ridgway Township for the Daguscahonda Paving Project awarded to New Enterprise Stone & Lime, Inc. in the amount of $7,000 was approved.
Also approved was an application for Liquid Fuels Tax Funds for the City of St. Marys for the purchase of 255.20 tons of 1b stone at $27.43 per ton in the amount of $7,000.
A renewal contract with Danielle Melillo, Guardian ad Litem, for Children and Youth Services (CYS) for fiscal year 2023-24, was approved.
Renewal contracts with Dickinson Center Inc. for CYS for fiscal year 2023-24 were approved for:
- Parents as Teachers
- Family Resource Network
- Positive Parenting Program
- Comprehensive Psychosocial Evaluations with Recommendations
- Forensic Mental Health Evaluation
A new contract with Friendship House of Scranton for foster care for CYS for fiscal years 2023-24 was approved.
A new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ePN eRecording Partners Network for the Register and Recorder’s Office was approved.
The Elk County Board of Elections meeting was called to order immediately following the adjournment of the Commissioners meeting. This Board is comprised of Joe Daghir, Pat Straub, Jim Abbey, and Kim Frey.
Three proposed Referenda were read, explained, and approved. The first is an Ambulance Referendum for Spring Creek Township to be placed on the ballot, asking that the Spring Creek Township be permitted to raise the limit on the annual tax to support ambulance, rescue and other emergency services to 1.0 mills.
The second was a St. Marys Referendum to Amend the City’s Home Rule Charter. The proposed amendment to Section 1003 of the charter will clarify that any time served filling a vacancy will not count toward the two-term limit imposed by Section 304B of the Charter.
The third was the Ridgway Borough Ambulance Referendum asking if Ridgway Borough would be permitted to raise the limit on the annual tax to support ambulance, rescue, and other emergency services to 2.0 Mills.
These Referenda will be included on relevant ballots to be voted on in a future election.
Frey reminded voters of a few dates to keep in mind — the last day to register to vote before the General Election is Oct. 23, 2023. The last day to apply for absentee mail-in ballots is Oct. 31, and they must be received by Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. Municipal elections will be held Nov. 7, 2023.