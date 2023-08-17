RIDGWAY — The Elk County Board of Commissioners has approved and purchased an x-ray body scanner, manufactured by Tek 84, for use at the Elk County Prison, according to a news release.
Elk County Prison personnel began utilizing the body scanner on June 6.
All security staff received specialized training that meets the criteria established by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. The body scanner will be used to detect contraband that might be concealed within or on the body of inmates committed to the Elk County Prison.
It “will also be used as a deterrent to inmates who may attempt to conceal contraband while entering the facility,” the release says.