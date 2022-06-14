RIDGWAY — The Elk County Commissioners have contracted with Mission Critical Partners, LLC, to develop a broadband internet strategic plan for Elk County, according to a press release from the office of Chief Clerk Pat Straub. The plan would include determining the level of broadband service across the county, and developing a roadmap to ensure that areas currently unserved or underserved gain access to affordable and high-speed broadband service.
During the regular meeting on June 7, Elk County Commissioners said they recognize that access to high-speed broadband services is critical for education, economic development, healthcare and many other facets of life today, and want to ensure that all county residents and businesses have adequate broadband services. To accomplish this, Mission Critical Partners staff will be reaching out to county stakeholders, including school districts, healthcare providers, businesses, residents and others to gather information about the current state of broadband services across the county to identify those areas most in need of improved service.
An online survey can be accessed at https://www.co.elk.pa.us. This survey will also be mailed to all county addresses and will include permanent residents, seasonal residents, businesses, educational institutions and healthcare providers. All stakeholders are encouraged to complete the survey, which will only take about 10-15 minutes. It is necessary to have the most accurate information possible for this planning effort. There will also be public meetings scheduled to collect information, with the dates, times and locations to be announced in the future.
Questions can be directed to Scott Neal, vice president and director of Wireless Services, Mission Critical Partners at scottneal@missioncriticalpartners.com or 814-325-9246, as well as the Elk County Board of Commissioner’s office at 814-776-1161.
Other business
- Applications for Liquid Fuels Tax Funds for Jones Township and Highland Township toward the purchase of 2A Limestone were approved for the maximum amount of $6,000 for each township.
- An application for an Elk County Tourism marketing grant for Messengers Supporting Recovery, Inc. was approved in the amount of $2,250. They have partnered with the nonprofit group Gather on the Grass Worship, Inc. for an event that will take place on July 15-16 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Event Park on Depot Street in St. Marys. Its purpose is to share testimonies of hope and recovery from addiction, depression, abuse or trauma.
- An application was submitted for an Elk County marketing grant for the Elk County Fair in the amount of $2,250. The fair will take place this year from Aug. 9-13, with registration of exhibits on Aug. 7.
- It was noted that an update was made to the Employee Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) to ensure continued adherence to federal standards, effective Jan. 1, 2022.
- The Elk County paving project on a shared roadway to the 9-1-1/EMS building on Montmorenci Road has been tabled until the lowest bidder can be determined. Costs have escalated greatly since the project was initially bid. The cost will be shared on a pro-rated basis by the users North Central Regional Planning and Development Commission, Penn Highlands Healthcare, and Elk County.
- A renewal of the annual Cooperation Agreement between Elk County and the Borough of Ridgway for the administration of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) was approved.
- The Area Transportation Authority (ATA) was approved as the organization that will transport qualified handicapped individuals to medical appointments under the Annual Pennsylvania Medical Assistance Transportation Program (MATP) Grant Agreement for the period of July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.