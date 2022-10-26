RIDGWAY — Ridgway’s Planning, Grants and Recreation Committee heard about a few important topics during its October meeting. These projects were then reviewed by Ridgway Borough Council members on Oct. 17.
Along with presenters and members of the public, Ridgway Borough Manager Mike Handley, Mayor Ray Imhof and Council members Abbi Peters, Ron Burkett and Steve Lawrie attended the Planning, Grants and Recreation Committee meeting.
Elk County Wilds Tourism Association
For public discussion, the first topic was the Elk County Wilds Tourism Association proposal, introduced by members of the organization, including Tina and Kevin Clancy and Julie and Rick Marzella.
The request asks that the borough and the ECWTA enter into a partnership to “better utilize” the Ridgway Mills Campground facility, such as using the large warehouse to host monthly community events, according to the meeting minutes. The warehouse, though, needs several improvements.
Ultimately, the cost and funding for these improvements was requested. The committee responded by saying they need cost estimates to move froward with the request.
If approved, this partnership could improve grant opportunities in the borough, and also help to bring more visitors to the Ridgway community and support local businesses. ECWTA representatives noted they would like to use this facility for the 2023 Mountain Fest event.
Once the quotes are received, another committee meeting will be scheduled.
Hometown Heroes Banner Project
Organizer Karen Lundin told committee members that the Ridgway Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and Ridgway American Legion plan to help organize a “better banner campaign” to honor Ridgway’s veterans. The proposal includes hanging the banners on Main Street light posts from Memorial to Veterans Day each year, she said, which would be handled by volunteers.
It was requested that special brackets be purchased to keep the posts in good condition. Lundin noted that they already received permission from the borough and utility company to hang them on Main Street.
Once the Ridgway Heritage Council provides input on the project, another committee meeting will be scheduled, according to the meeting minutes.
Ridgway Mills Campground
Committee members also addressed what would benefit the Ridgway Mills Campground in a better way during the Oct. 4 meeting, including finding an outside source to manage it.
“The borough is not staffed properly to manage the day-to-day operations of a campground,” the meeting minutes said.
Developing a “concessionaire agreement” for managing day-to-day campground operations was brought to light. The committee agreed to develop this agreement before presenting it to Ridgway Borough Council members.