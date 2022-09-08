The month of September marks a time in which communities pause to remember that “One is too many.”
Sept. 4-10 marks National Suicide Prevention Week, and also the start of National Suicide Prevention Month recognized during September.
Through several efforts like community and campus “Out of the Darkness Walks” and online forums and seminars on topics such as suicide, overdose and reducing the stigma, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention believes that suicide prevention is important every day of the year. Furthermore, the month of September rallies the public together to create awareness of this leading cause of death, and to inspire more people to take an active role in helping to save lives, according to www.nspw.afsp.org. World Suicide Prevention Day is also celebrated on Sept. 10.
Mary Brown, coordinator of the Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team, works hand in hand with other community groups to ensure mental health services are as available as possible. Suicide prevention teams can help people find local providers so they have the resources they need. Services are available locally not only to people facing a crisis, but to the family and friends around them as well, she said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 45,979 people died of suicide in the U.S. in 2020, which is one death every 11 minutes. In 2020, “1.2 million adults attempted suicide, 3.2 million adults made a plan and 12.2 million adults seriously thought about suicide,” according to the CDC’s website.
The “Healing After Suicide Loss Support Group” meets on the fourth Monday of the month from 5:15-7:15 p.m. in the Penn State DuBois Hiller building’s quiet lounge, said Brown. To RSVP if interested, email mbrown@1istoomany.org.
This year’s 13th annual Walk for Suicide Prevention and Awareness will take place on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the DuBois City Park, with the walk program beginning at 1 p.m., Brown noted.
Always committed to combating stigma and advocating for solutions, the Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team aims to also reduce suicide within the two-county area. The money raised through the DuBois walk will “enable the team to promote awareness and prevention of suicide, develop trainings and workshops, educate our community of the signs and symptoms of suicide and how to lend a hand to someone thinking of taking their life,” according to www.1istoomany.org.
“As long as there continues to be a stigma surrounding suicide and mental health, we must take advantage of these type of events to show our community that many individuals in our area are affected,” Brown said. “They need support just like any other type of illness or cause of death.”
The Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team also offers a $1,000 scholarship annually for two seniors in Clearfield or Jefferson counties, as well as grants that are available to the community that promote prevention and awareness in the two-county area.
Anyone interested can also become “QPR” trained — “Question, Persuade and Refer” — to recognize the warning sides of suicide, offer hope and know how to get help to save a life, the website says.
Donations also support the training and resources the team provides.
There is also now the development of the three-digit dialing code “988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.” According to the AFSP, this is meant to act as a suicide prevention, mental health and substance use crisis hotline.
Visit http://www.1istoomany.org/pages/walk to register for the 13th annual Walk for Suicide Prevention and Awareness.
For more information, visit www.1istoomany.org. The SPT crisis line is 1-800-341-5040.