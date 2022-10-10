DuBOIS – Community Blood Bank of NWPA & WNY is the exclusive blood supplier to 19 hospitals and 7 Stat MedEvac bases throughout the region. Over the past several months, the number of donors showing up each day has reduced, creating a struggle to meet the needs of local hospitals.
Donating blood is a free, impactful way to give back to the community – in less than one hour. In the month of October Community Blood Bank is rewarding donors with the chance to win a Spook-Tober giveaway basket each week. Each basket will include one of four major items like four Ghost Lake 13 Levels of Fear passes, Port Farms Passes, four Titusville Train Fall Foliage Excursion tickets, and a gift card for the best Halloween party. Winners will be drawn at the end of each week of October.
There is no substitute for blood. The blood bank relies on volunteer and altruistic blood donors to maintain a safe blood supply in the community. The blood collected today is used as quickly as tomorrow.
Please consider coverage for the following blood drive:
Tuesday, October 11, from 1-7 p.m. at Treasure Lake, 226 Treasure Lake Rd DuBois, PA 15801
Call (814) 456-4206 to schedule your appointment to donate. Appointments are encouraged to reduce your wait time but are not required. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows.