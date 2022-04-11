DuBOIS — Community Blood Bank is rallying people throughout the region to roll up their sleeves in April.
The blood shortage that spans the nation has affected the blood bank for two years now. There have been highs and lows, but there is less than a one-day supply of blood on the shelves all too often. The goal is to “Build Up the Blood Supply” this month to keep everyone in our community safe. Community Blood Bank is the exclusive blood supplier to 19 hospitals and seven MedEvac stations in NWPA and WNY.
“Building a healthy blood supply is always our goal,” says Joanne Griebel, Hospital Services coordinator. “That’s where donors come in. We need you to build up the supply so we can fill up the hospitals.”
All donors will be entered to win one of four $300 gift cards to either Lowes or Home Depot.
The blood drive will be held Tuesday (April 12) from 1-7 p.m. at the Treasure Lake Church, 226 Treasure Lake Rd DuBois, PA 15801
Call Kathy at 716-450-0376 to schedule your appointment to donate. Appointments are encouraged to reduce your wait time but are not required.
Walk-ins will be taken as space allows.
Community Blood Bank partners with hospitals in Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York to provide blood for patients in need. If you are at least 17 years of age, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and are in good general health, you may be eligible to donate blood. To learn more or find a blood drive near you, visit www.fourhearts.org or call 877-842-0631.