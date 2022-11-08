ST. MARYS — A Community Calendar on the Diamond in the City of St. Marys has finally come to fruition after months of planning and sponsorship.
City Manager Joe Fleming said this area was chosen for specific purposes, including “to gain the attention of motorists, pedestrians, and storefronts to ensure residents are informed of events and happenings of our community.”
Not every citizen has social media or other means of gaining valuable information, Fleming continued.
“The people of our city need to be informed,” he said. “We want to do whatever we can to make sure we inform the public the best we can.”
The goal of the Community Calendar, Fleming said, is to promote and market community events.
“(And) inform area residents of any important notifications, such as weather emergencies, road closures, upcoming events and any other information deemed necessary to push out to the city,” he said.
Fleming first pitched the idea for a digital sign downtown at the June 2022 St. Marys City Council meeting. He noted that the sign would be monitored and maintained by City Hall, and would give nonprofit organizations and other avenues more exposure.
Part of the city’s ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds were used for the sign’s installation, which was voted on and approved by council.
At the June meeting, Fleming told council he felt this would be an “exciting way to brighten up” the announcement of community events.
This project would not have happened if we were not for its sponsors. On Nov. 2, Fleming was able to meet with some of these sponsors for a photo in front of the Community Calendar on the Diamond.
Sponsors varied from local clubs to business owners, law offices, schools and auto dealerships, as well as others.
“We have such a generous community, and it shows. Without the help of individuals, businesses, and foundations, St. Marys would not be what it is today. We have great people and a great community,” Fleming said.
The city’s donation campaign for the digital sign ran until the end of September, accumulating more than 20 sponsors.
“I can’t thank them enough for all the work they have done and the donations which we have received. Projects would not get completed without the help and resources of our community.”