ST. MARYS — Community members have the chance to help guide City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation in the development of its new Comprehensive Parks and Open Space Plan, which will ultimately provide a better understanding of local parks, programs, trails and open space.
Pashek + MTR, as well as a study committee, put together a survey to help gather useful results. The more people participate, the better results the parks will have, according to City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider.
The Comprehensive Parks and Open Space Plan is a tool that will assist in the city in building “high-quality park, recreation, natural resource conservation and trail systems,” Schneider said. It will provide direction in helping to enhance the quality of recreational opportunities, facilities and trails offered to the public. The plan will also increase chances of receiving much-needed grants for parks and recreation.
“It will allow us to take an in-depth look at areas we need to change and how we go about it,” she said.
“It is intended to be used as a guide to provide and preserve parks, undeveloped lands, and recreation services for the public good.”
The plan will study the inventory of local assets, including parks, fields, trails, pavilions and buildings, Schneider said, and will be useful in determining where the parks’ priorities should be, such as increases in maintenance efforts.
“In the end, the plan will list the specific steps that our community can make in order to address any issues,” she said.
COSM Parks and Recreation is looking for the number and age of each person in a household, Schneider said, as well as where they think community efforts should be focused, activities and programs of interest and popularity and interest in local parks, as well as whether or not more trails, greenways and open spaces should be developed throughout the city.
It’s also of interest about how COVID-19 has impacted community members’ needs or access to parks.
The deadline to complete the survey, which possibly may be extended, is Jan. 10.
“I have a personal goal of at least 1,000 (participants), and am optimistic about it,” said Schneider.
“The more people we have completing this survey, the better results we will see in the end. Once this plan is completed, the results will be available to the public. This plan will be our stepping stone to the future. We will be falling back on this plan for support each time we need to make a decision for the parks and recreation system,” said Schneider.
Schneider has spread the word about the survey to local schools, media stations, the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce and more.
Updated survey results can be viewed at www.stmarysparks.com.
The survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/F266HDM.
The link can also be found at www.stmaryspa.gov. Those without internet access can also request a paper form by calling the parks office at 814-781-1718 ext. 732.