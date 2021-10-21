DuBOIS — Community for Unity is bringing The Lord of the Harvest Revival, with a 300-person tent, to DuBois this weekend.
The dates for the event, featuring evangelist Jeremy Puckett, are Oct. 22-24 at the DuBois City Park on Liberty Boulevard.
Last year, the Community for Unity did a prayer vigil in which they pulled the community together and spent some time in prayer, said the Rev. Charlene Lauver of Trinity Chapel in downtown DuBois who is one of the organizers.
“But this time, it’s what is known as a revival. Those were more noted back in the ‘60s and ‘70s, and of course, revival’s been around for some time,” she said. “We’ve never had one that anyone can even recall in the city. And recently we’ve been just hearing that there is a need now, that we need to get out of our churches, get out and start meeting and crying out for the people to know this incredible gift that we carry hidden inside this building.”
A revival is really to revive or to wake up, said Lauver.
“We actually found this scripture that says, ‘Wake up, you sleepyhead city. Wake up, you sleepyhead people, for the king of glory is ready to enter. Who is the king of glory? The god of the angel armies, the Lord Almighty. He is the king of glory.’”
Lauver said the idea for The Lord of the Harvest Revival started in April.
“We had no idea any of this was going to happen. I heard in my spirit, you’re going to have a tent revival. And I went ‘really? What?’” said Lauver.
Lauver then called Community for Unity member Pam Finalle and said, “’I believe we’re going to do a tent revival.’ She goes, ‘When?’ I go, ‘I have no idea. We’re just going to let the Lord lead us on this.’”
“So we didn’t hear anything. I felt no sense of date, no sense of guidance, no sense of move forward,” said Lauver. “And then we continued to go to other churches to worship because we love that about who we are called to be. So we went to this church to worship with another church and at the tail end of the worship, this woman walks up to me and she goes, ‘Charlene, are you having a tent revival?’”
The woman saw a “tent” in Lauver’s yard.
“Which wasn’t a tent. It’s just a little car garage, but she came past my house and she said, ‘You have a tent in your yard. Are you having a tent revival?’ I go, ‘No, it’s a garage.’ She goes, ‘Well, are you having a tent revival?’ And I said, and we tell this all the time, what happens in the natural is happening in the spiritual. So I looked at her and I said, ‘I’ll get back to you,’” said Lauver.
Also, Lauver recalled, a young man came up to her one day and asked her what’s the next thing Community for Unity is going to do?
“I said, ‘I don’t know, but it’s going to be in the fall and it’s going to be big,’” said Lauver.
Lauver said one day she called Puckett, who she doesn’t know very well, and said to him, “’I believe that the City of DuBois is being called for this whole region to set a revival. Where’s that with you? Does that come close to your heart?’”
He starts giggling, said Lauver, and she wonders why he is laughing because she is so serious about this.
It turns out that he just had a revival in Cherry Tree and he told Lauver he has her tent — a 300-seat tent, including the chairs, and he will bring that to the DuBois revival.
“We didn’t even think about that yet,” said Lauver. “We weren’t even that far. We weren’t even that close. We didn’t even have a clue. And I said, ‘Well, that is awesome. How are we going to get it here?’ He said, ‘Well, it weighs 11,000 pounds.’ And he said, ‘and it has to be driven in by a particular size truck that can carry the weight of that.’”
The DuBois revival also needed a children’s ministry tent and Puckett is providing that one as well –about a 60x40 one.
“We got a date, we got our tent, we got our evangelist,” said Lauver. “We prayed and prayed. And I said, ‘How do we reach out to the people? How do we touch their lives? How do we get more involved besides churches?’ I didn’t want a tent full of church people. So we developed a sheet that’s behind the red one, that’s actually a hanger. It’s a door hanger. We had it designed. And we wanted to put on words that would have some impact in people’s lives. Are you tired? Are you burned out?”
Lauver said they wanted to reach the depths of them so they ordered 2,500 and had volunteers on the ground who went around and delivered these on every door possible in DuBois. Those volunteers included: Shawn and Kelly May, Cole Norris and Sean Hansard.
Lauver said the residents were very receptive.
In addition, Community for Unity also conducted a mass mailing to reach even more members of the community, said Lauver.
“I’m thinking maybe we’ll do maybe another 2,500, but in my spirit I heard 7,500,” said Lauver. “I am like, we’re little, we don’t know if we’ll have that kind of money for that. But we took it by faith. If we had the money, it wouldn’t have been faith anyway. So we ordered 7,500 of these to go into every resident to touch the hearts of the people.”
The first words in the mailings are “I asked myself many times, how can I love somebody so much when I haven’t even met you?”
“The Lord literally has made this His own,” said Lauver. “We are just following his direction step by step by step. And we are praying that God will do a great, great thing in our city and bring us all together.”
More information is available on the Community for Unity website www.communityforunity.org or their Facebook page.