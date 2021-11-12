ST. MARYS — Veterans, elected officials, community members, school students and more gathered on the Diamond in St. Marys Thursday morning to honor those who have served the country.
American Legion Post 103 Vice Cmdr. Stephen Bagley, also a member of the St. Marys Servicemen’s Detail, began by recognizing the Veterans Monument that sits on the Diamond, dedicated to veterans in the community, both living and deceased.
“Those who serve are the centerpiece of our nation, freedom, and our democracy,” he said.
Rev. Tim Hoover, pastor of St. Marys First United Methodist Church, provided the invocation.
Bagley went on to say that white crosses, orange ribbons and poppies surround the monument, describing the symbolism to veterans that each represent. There were 158,000 victims of Agent Orange, and the number suffering of its after-impacts is higher today.
The Allegheny Harmonizers chorus group sang for the crowd, including traditional patriotic tunes like “God Bless America.”
Elk County Catholic School students also gathered to view the service.
Sgt. in Charge of the St. Marys Servicemen’s Burial Detail Tom Price gave a recitation of the World War I poem “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae.
The eternal flame on the Veterans Monument, said Bagley, is only extinguished to be re-lit on Nov. 11 at the 11th hour each year.
“It burns to keep alive the memory of those who have passed on, and those yet living, as a token of our eternal thanks,” he said.
Richard Parson had the honor of relighting the eternal flame.
Kathy Johnson of the St. Marys American Legion Post 103 and Doug Yetzer of the American Legion Rider Post 103 organization placed a red, white and blue wreath upon the monument.
Father Peter Augustine of St. Marys Church concluded the ceremony in prayer.
Bagley also thanked all of those who contributed to making the Veterans Day ceremony possible.
The conclusion was the tolling of the bell, sounded 11 times, and the St. Marys Servicemen’s Burial Detail sounding their firearms.
Elk County Commissioners Joe Daghir and Matthew Quesenberry handed out complimentary American Flags after the service.