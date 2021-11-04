ST. MARYS — Following a four-year process, several officials and community members gathered on Depot Street to witness the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Fitness Court in downtown St. Marys on Oct. 29.
Former City Manager Tim Pearson said this journey started back in 2017, when he opened an email from the National Fitness Campaign and spoke to their team.
St. Marys was one of 100 outdoor Fitness Court locations in the U.S. to be selected in 2018, he said.
Fitness Court, which is a registered trademark, is described as “an innovative outdoor bodyweight circuit training center designed to improve the quality of life in cities, schools, parks and trails across America.”
“Although we were unable to put everything together in 2018, we were able to link with the development of the new downtown park, and get donors to help us purchase the court in December 2019,” said Pearson.
After leaving the city in December 2020, Pearson put together a team of local volunteers to install the court in 2021, including Nick Heise and Ed Brem and Skills USA students from St. Marys Area High School. He also had help from local companies, said Pearson, and the city’s Public Works team.
Penn Highlands Healthcare became a valuable partner in this process, he said.
“I think the Fitness Court is one more vital component of a broader strategic redevelopment focus on our downtown to make it more walkable, useable and enjoyable for our residents and visitors. It is a perfect addition to the city’s new Downtown Event Park,” said Pearson.
This effort has taken much persistence from everyone involved, said Pearson, including the city’s Director of Community and Economic Development Tina Gradizzi, who was the “glue” that kept the project together.
After a four-year journey, Pearson expressed how excited he was to be at the Fitness Court that day, and to see the finished product. He noted that the St. Marys fitness and health community are very supportive of the effort.
Leroy Kopp, owner of New Horizon Healthy Foods, conducted a demonstration on the Fitness Court in a video on The River 98.9’s website, giving examples of exercises people could try on the different contraptions.
Penn Highlands Elk Chief Executive Officer Brad Chapman was a speaker at the ribbon-cutting as well. He and his family have lived in St. Marys, he said, for over four years, and are remarkably impressed by the community and its support.
“We’re proud to be a part of the Fitness Court here, and really promoting a healthier lifestyle for our community,” he said.
Gradizzi also spoke, thanking all of the court’s sponsors, including local individuals and families.
Joleen Hindman of the FirstEnergy Foundation, one of the court’s donors, elaborated on why it was important to them to contribute to the project.
Bob Roberts and Vern Kreckel of the St. Marys Rotary Club, also a sponsor, spoke about local projects the club has spearheaded over the years, including the Scout House at Memorial Park and the clock located in downtown St. Marys.
“We’re very glad to be able to support this project here in this beautiful park,” said Kreckel.
“The club extends their sincerest wishes that this is everybody’s dream that they hope it to be,” said Roberts.
Current City Manager Joe Fleming thanked everyone for their contributions.
“It’s great to see a project come together on a community level,” he said.
