DuBOIS — Without the community, the DuBois Relay For Life would not be the success that it has been over the many years it’s been in existence in the area, according to Dixie Horn, Nora Yasick and Connie Resinger, all longtime volunteers for the annual event.
“That’s who makes the Relay For Life — it’s the community. Even if they donate a $5 bill, that mounts up after a period of time,” said Horn. “But it also takes a lot of volunteers to get it involved.”
The Relay For Life of DuBois will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the DuBois City Park. The event, which helps to fund efforts to find causes and cures of cancer through groundbreaking research, is open to the public and will feature free entertainment all day.
Horn, of Rockton, is a survivor of cancer, having been diagnosed with breast cancer and had a mastectomy in 1989. It is one of the reasons why she became a volunteer with the American Cancer Society.
“Now, my great-grandson, Carter Horn, has leukemia. He’s 3 years old,” said Horn.
Relay For Life is especially meaningful to Yasick because her son is a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2001 at the age of 32 and that’s also when Nora and her husband, Don, began volunteering for the American Cancer Society and the Relay For Life, Yasick said. Yasick’s husband passed away in January 2014 from cancer.
In 2001, Resinger said she worked for GKN and a volunteer for the Relay For Life in DuBois stopped in and asked if she’d like to start a Relay For Life team.
“And I think that’s how it all started. Then I didn’t have another team until 2017,” said Resinger. “But I’ve had some family members and uncles with the various different types of cancer. Some of them survived, some of them did not survive. So it’s just something I wanted to do and support.”
“My husband passed away with cancer in the esophagus,” said Horn. “We’ve all been affected. We all have our own personal reasons for getting involved. And then there are other ones that don’t have that personal reason, but they still want to be involved.”
Relay For Life teams, formed by businesses, clubs, families, friends, hospitals, churches, schools and service organizations, will be selling raffles, food and beverages.
There will be a dunking booth, a kids’ duck pond, an onsite scavenger hunt, and the Pennsylvania Army National Guard will challenge area residents with a 30-foot climbing wall.
Another family attraction will be the Invictus Throwing Range, a recreational weapon throwing business, supplying a variety of axes, machetes, tomahawks, knives, spears and throwing stars. There is no fee to be a ninja warrior from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. although a donation bucket benefiting the Relay will also be available.
The Luminaria Ceremony is also a beautiful way to remember or honor loved ones who have fought or are fighting cancer. Luminaries will be on sale the day of the event up to 7 p.m. However, luminaries may also be purchased in advance so that a loved one can be recognized on the slide show that will play all day at the Relay. To purchase, contact any member of the Relay or call Jamie Donaldson at 814-577-1756 or Catherine Kysor at 814-541-0081 or Eva McKee at 814-577-5924 or the local ACS office at 814-762-6204. Suggested donation is $5 per luminary. Luminary service will take place at 9 p.m.
New this year will be a cake and ice cream social for cancer survivors and one caregiver at Pavilion B in the park at from 6-6:30 p.m. The Relay committee members asked that persons pre-registered earlier this month for the social.
The Survivor Lap will take place at 6:45 p.m. Line up will start at 6:40 p.m. beside the stage.
There will be a variety of vendors at the Relay this year, including: Shaved ice, lemonade, wooden items, T-shirts, etched glass, MaryKay, Colorstreet, Norwex, tumblers, soaps, jewelry, primitive decor and more.
This year, the Relay For Life has 10 teams registered and the goal is $50,000, said McKee. As of July 1, they have raised more than $44,000.