DuBOIS – All members of the community are invited to a performance of traditional Native American song and dance performed by Larry Yazzie at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, in Hiller Auditorium at Penn State DuBois. There is no charge for this public event.
Yazzie performs flamboyant movements passed down by his ancestors through Native American song and dance. A charismatic performing artist from the Meskwaki Settlement in Iowa, Yazzie has been dancing since he was 7 years old. His mission is to educate, inspire, motivate and empower diverse communities to bridge cultural gaps through Indigenous traditions.
For more information, contact the Penn State DuBois Office of Student Engagement at 814-375-4764 or blm5191@psu.edu.
Penn State student organizations and units at campuses across the commonwealth are holding events in honor of National Native American Heritage Month, celebrated during the month of November.