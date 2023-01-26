REYNOLDSVILLE –At Monday evening’s Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Committee meeting, staff members, as well as parents and members of the public, were reminded that they can participate in the school’s Wellness Committee.
Business Manager Sherry Hasselman said the Wellness Committee was a requirement from the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.
“The act updated meal patterns, set age-appropriate sodium, fat and calorie levels and improved the nutritional quality of breakfast and lunch overall,” she said.
The committee was in its early stages of implementation in 2020, prior to the pandemic hitting. Students had presented their suggestions to a Food Service Program coordinator, who was aiming to implement them into the school’s meal plans. Students requested food choices such as vegan options and more vegetable varieties.
The Wellness Committee typically consists of students, administrators, food-service personnel and other health-related staff members.
The goal is to ultimately keep students engaged and interested in providing ideas for a healthier lifestyle and food choices available at Jeff Tech, also giving them a voice to implement their own suggestions.
Every three years, schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) are required to “complete an assessment of their local school wellness policy, and make these results available to the public,” said Hasselman.
Throughout the pandemic, some of these requirements were waived. Recently, Jeff Tech has begun to get its Wellness Committee goals off the ground again, and plan for activities for the 2022-23 school year. The school is introducing samples of healthy food choices for students to choose from each month.
In mid-February, the Wellness Committee will host a healthy food sampling session during students’ lunch period, Hasselman noted.
These meetings are a great chance to gain input from student members, said Hasselman, as to what activities can be planned to promote exercise and healthy food choices.
Those interested in participating in the Wellness Committee can contact Hasselman at shasselman@jefftech.edu.