ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors hosted a public hearing on Thursday, June 30 to discuss the possibility of closing Bennetts Valley Elementary School.
Several attendees filled the large group instruction room at St. Marys Area Middle School that evening, where Superintendent Harley Ramsey went over the significant challenges the district is facing over the next few years.
SMASD Board President Stacy McKee kicked off the hearing by reiterating that the situation at hand is not easy for anyone, and there have been “a lot of sleepless nights” involved. She also said all 2,000 students in the district need to be kept in mind when it comes to these decisions.
Ramsey gave a presentation to “catch people up” on the challenges. Previous chair sessions have “went very well,” he said, with people asking great questions, including at a public meeting earlier this year. He added that the board meeting, which followed the hearing Thursday, had nothing to do with the hearing.
“You cannot vote for a formal closure for at least three months,” Ramsey said.
The main driving concerns, according to Ramsey’s presentation, are the low enrollment at Bennetts Valley Elementary, increased student needs, crisis interventions and safety concerns, the shared principal, guidance counselor and school resource officer shared between BVES and Fox Township Elementary School and the “looming fiscal cliff” in 2024 – $3.5 million-$10 million deficit over five years.
Bennetts Valley Elementary has low enrollment, with 88 students served last year. Currently, there are nine students registered for kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year, said Ramsey. The closing of BVES would save the district about $600,000, generally speaking.
“Originally, we thought of putting all BV students into Fox,” Ramsey said. “In two years, we could have two, possibly three kindergarten (classes) in that building, in order to keep the class size down for those kids, which is typically a goal – to keep those class sizes down. It’s doable, but we don’t have much wiggle room at all.”
During the May session, a question about how BVES compares academically to other buildings came up, said Ramsey. So, he pulled state scores from 2020-21, and presented them at the hearing. He noted that there are “many complex variables” that impact state test scores, and the purpose of showing them was not to put schools in ranking order.
There would be an obvious increase in transportation if BVES should close, Ramsey noted. There are “too many possible options,” though, to present a true number at this time.
Other questions that have arisen include possibly cutting other costs, such as athletics, and why SMASD is spending so much in cyber tuition costs, Ramsey said.
“We are not looking just at financial issues – there are definitely financial concerns. We are looking at solutions,” he said. “There is no claim that BV is not a good or effective school. The question we have in front of us is, what is the most productive use of our educational dollars across the district?”
A BVES alumni and audience member was one of the first to speak up, starting with saying that he is proud to be from Weedville. He said he started a three-on-three basketball tournament there that has raised thousands of dollars, and is currently writing a book relating to the area.
The man asked if DuBois Area School District has been contacted to ask about the ramifications of the elementary school in Penfield closing in a similar circumstance. He also asked why SMASD needs a middle school, and claimed that the board of directors is “discriminating” against BVES. He “challenged” the board to change their minds, and hear what everyone has to say.
Kristi Blythe of Benezette asked about the people who would lose their employment at BVES, and also noted that the price of gas is currently “off the charts,” and that SMASD voted to raise residents’ taxes. She was also curious about fire safety issues when it comes to adding more kids into classrooms.
“Do we want to bounce these BVES students around after all they went through with COVID?” Blythe said.
A staff member of South St. Marys Street Elementary School spoke about seeing “both sides” of the situation, noting that everyone would feel the impact of this decision, not just BVES. There is not “one great solution,” she had said.
Other topics discussed included if BVES would stay open, the costs that come along with that, and hiring a full-time guidance counselor, given the mental health concerns and resources needed, adding around $130,000 to the district’s budget.
Several parents, community members, staff and others spoke their concerns and opinions at the hearing.
As of right now, Ramsey said it isn’t possible to predict all possible outcomes in this situation. But, bringing the public together to openly discuss these options, and being transparent, will help the board make “more informed decisions.”
During the months of July through October, Ramsey said they will be collecting as much data as possible, voting on the potential BVES closure in October of this year. If the vote passes, the board will notify the Pennsylvania Department of Education on the pending closure, update policies, engage in a transition plan, redraw transportation routes and prepare facilities and students for the transition, according to the presentation.