BROCKWAY – Approximately 250 people gathered at St. Tobias Church in Brockway to hold a solemn remembrance concert for the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks.
The Concert of Remembrance was organized by Ridgway’s Barbara Warmbier Whitehouse and Rev. Christopher McClosky of Brockway Presbyterian Church, with help from many others.
Whitehouse opened the event reminding the community of the sacredness of the occasion.
Brockway Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich presented the flag for the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem. Members of the Village Voices, the Concert Choir of Elk County, and Treasure Lake Church made up the 35-voice choir, while Joe Sensor, Dr. Paul Fehrenbach, Betsy Bond, Kathy Fair, Gloria Almquist-Shull, and Matthew Bridgeman provided instrumentals.
Late into the planning, Whitehouse added a solo of The Lord’s Prayer by Chrissy Myers to honor the 13 soldiers who died at the end of the Afghanistan war, making sure to honor them as well because the stage was filled with symbols. The performers wore white roses, each one symbolizing 65 people who died as a result of the attacks. A red rose on the piano symbolized the members of the armed forces who died in Iraq and Afghanistan in the way of the country’s response to the terrorist attacks. Flight 93 was memorialized in a painting by Daniel Swanson.
The ceremony contained readings of poetry, songs, and prayers. As a way to honor all first responders, fire trucks from Brockway and Horton Township, patrol cars from the Pennsylvania State Police and Brockway Police Department, an ambulance from Brockway, and a Salvation Army response vehicle parked in front of the church’s entrance to help attendees ponder the sacrifices made on 9/11 and every day.
McClosky led an invocation, joined by Rev. Stephen Fair, Rev. Susan Fox, and the Salvation Army’s Marilyn and Ron Heimbrock. The prayers involved the victims and survivors of the 9/11 attacks, but also included current military personnel and first responders. The crowd was encouraged to live by the examples of the 9/11 first responders, focusing on unity, bravery, and compassion.
Whitehouse has organized concerts in honor of 9/11 since the one-year anniversary. In an earlier interview, she said that the event is important to keep the feelings fresh in the minds of the community.
“I think it needs to be done,” she said. “It’s like Pearl Harbor – we can never forget.”