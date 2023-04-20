ST. MARYS — U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson announced that his staff will host constituent office hours on Wednesday, April 26 in St. Marys.
Staff will be available to meet with residents who need assistance from federal agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the IRS, and others.
Constituent hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at State Rep. Mike Armanini’s office, 53 S. St. Marys St., suite 2.
No appointments are necessary. Residents of Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District are welcome to meet one-on-one with staff to discuss issues or concerns they may have with the federal government.
Arriving early is encouraged, as meetings take place on a first-come, first-served basis.