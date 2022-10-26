ST. MARYS — The Elk County Conservation District recently completed two projects that provide numerous environmental benefits, and benefits for Elk County landowners, according to Watershed Technician Micaela Lefever.
A “riparian buffer” project is a “series of trees, shrubs or other perennials located along a stream,” she explained.
Some of the benefits provided by a riparian buffer include, Lefever said, are:
- “Streambank stabilization”
- “Filtering of nutrients and sediment from runoff,” which is the water that flows across land when it rains.
- “Providing shade and overhead cover for the stream, which helps to provide habitat for fish and aquatic bugs and keeps the stream cool.”
- “Providing habitat for land animals”
The ECCD, as well as the landowners, are very excited about these projects, Lefever noted.
“Not only will the projects provide important benefits to the environment, they will provide resources to the landowners as well.”
ECCD staff members installed riparian buffers along Bennett Branch Sinnemahoning Creek, and along a tributary to Little Mill Creek in Elk County.
Some of the species planted at Bennett Branch Sinnemahoning Creek included “high bush blueberries, coneflowers, beebalms, American plum and blue-false indigo,” said Lefever. And, at Little Mill Creek, “short-toothed mountain mint, flowering dogwood, serviceberry and wild bergamot.”
Invasive species were removed as part of this project, too, such as buckthorn and autumn olive.
Lefever noted that at the ECCD’s farm project site, they chose chicken-friendly plants, as the buffer was located where chickens are free range.
“For our projects, we chose pollinator-friendly plant species –species that provide food for wildlife, and species that provide berries and fruit that can be used by the landowners,” she said.
In order to make this happen, the ECCD received two grants from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority. The grants were administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and Bureau of Recreation and Conservation, as well as the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts, according to Lefever.
A unique grant requirement for these projects was that the riparian buffer be multifunctional.
“This means that aside from providing the benefits a traditional riparian buffer provides, these buffers must provide additional benefits. This made the project both challenging and fun, as we had to choose not only native species, but species that could provide additional services to the landowners or the wildlife,” she said.
Visit Elk County (PA) Conservation District on Facebook.