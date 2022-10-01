BENEZETTE — The Keystone Elk Country Alliance has proudly presented the 2022 Conservation Education Scholarship, in partnership with Seneca Resources Company, to Elizabeth Bruner of Blairsville.
KECA and Seneca Resources awards a deserving Pennsylvania high school senior continuing their education in the field of conservation, wildlife, science or education a college scholarship of $1,000 each year. This is the third year for the annual scholarship. Each applicant is required to submit a portfolio with an essay about experiences in their lives that have inspired them to pursue the environmental field of studies, a letter of recommendation and a letter of acceptance from a college or secondary education school.
Bruner just began her fall semester at Penn State University in DuBois and is majoring in Wildlife Technology. Her plans are to become a wildlife biologist. KECA and Seneca Resources wish her the best in her future plans.
The foremost priority at KECA is conservation education. Through instilling its mission, “To conserve and enhance Pennsylvania’s elk country for future generations,” through education to others like Bruner, it can be ensured that Pennsylvania’s elk country will continue to thrive. KECA is proud to support partners in conservation. Seneca Resources explores for and develops natural gas and oil reserves in the Appalachia region, and has provided Pennsylvania energy and jobs for more than 100 years.
Ben Porkolab, conservation education coordinator added, “Seneca Resources has been a significant partner of KECA and key supporter of our conservation education department for many years. With monies from both the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and Seneca Resources, this scholarship will be awarded to a deserving Pennsylvania high school senior each and every year.
“Students who pursue careers in conservation are passionate about the well-being of our natural world. KECA believes in supporting those who embrace conservation, and the enhancement of Pennsylvania’s elk country for future generations.”
