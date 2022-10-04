DuBOIS — Employees were the topic of discussion at last week’s nine-member DuBois/Sandy Township Consolidation Committee meeting.
The administrative subcommittee submitted an organizational chart they developed to the consolidation committee for their review.
“We had six additional points with that ... but really the purpose of this is just to let employees know that as to the most extent possible, we’re trying to keep their employment with the new municipality,” said subcommittee Chairman Shawn Arbaugh, noting that he was presenting a blank organizational chart with positions and then the employee names listed underneath in alphabetical order.
“Again, really what the administrative subcommittee recommended unanimously was to have this included with the consolidation agreement and make that recommendation to the 10-member joint board,” said Arbaugh, who is also the township manager.
The six items listed on the organizational chart include:
- Can be amended to remove employees that are voluntarily or involuntarily separated before Dec. 30, 2025.
- Can be amended to add new positions and new employees as approved by the 10-member joint board.
- Can be amended to remove positions if economic conditions significantly deteriorate.
- Employee positions in the public works department will be determined through the transition planning process.
- Employees for sergeant and corporal positions in the police department will also be determined through the transition planning process.
- Employees for the manager, assistant manager, chief, and assistant chief positions will also be determined through that transition planning process.
Arbaugh made a motion that the consolidation committee pass the organizational chart on to the 10-member joint board and recommend putting it into the consolidation agreement.
Consolidation Committee Member Dan Kohlhepp asked if this had already been submitted to the joint board, noting a Sept. 6 memo.
“We originally were going to submit that to the 10-member joint board and then recognized that we needed to come through the nine-member committee first,” said Arbaugh. “That date (will) be changed on there.”
Kohlhepp said it seemed to him about a month ago, the committee discussed something similar to this. He noted that there was an objection about the organizational chart by the police department subcommittee.
“Is this significantly different? Is this the same one?” said Kohlhepp.
“It is similar, Dan,” said Arbaugh. “I think that the big difference is that we’ve included on there that if the joint board wanted to add new positions or anything else that could be added to that transition planning process.”
Kohlhepp asked why all the names of the employees are listed on the chart.
“Again, we’re trying to protect the employees to the most extent possible,” said Arbaugh. “I know we can’t guarantee they’ll have a job, but I think this gives them a lot more comfort level to see their name on a chart, that they’re going to be included in that new municipality, if so desired.”
Kohlhepp asked if new employees were hired in the meantime, of course, they would be included in the chart.
Arbaugh said Kohlhepp is correct and that the chart could be amended by the joint board.
“I think we, at the township level at least, we’re getting questions from the employees, are we still going to have a job,” said Committee Member Kevin Salandra, who is a township supervisor. “I think what the administrative committee tried to do was ... these are the job titles that we have, and these are the people that we have and there’s enough people currently to fill the job title. So if things stay the same, nobody’s going to be losing their job, just to try to alleviate some of the employees’ (concerns).”
“Well, the suggestion is that when recommended, but then the transition committee or whatever board will be, use this in the planning, but then once there is a new entity, they can do what they want to,” said Kohlhepp.
“Essentially, yes,” said Arbaugh.
“But this is just a suggestion to work through the transition and is that like blueprint,” said Kohlhepp.
“I think one of the things it does is it gives that security to folks to know that they are part of this new municipality and maybe, (Solicitor) Chris Gabriel, I don’t know if you want to weigh in on this, but one of the things we’re going to be negotiating union contracts at some point, probably in the 2025 arena or when recommended to ... so that might impact kind of into the new municipality,” said Arbaugh.
“I think the committee is trying to thread a needle between two things,” said Gabriel. “That’s hard to do. I would admit that it’s hard to do because we can’t, for the reason that you asked, I mean the new municipality’s going to get to do what it wants with employment. And so this is an attempt not to guarantee those people employment, but to sort of reassure them that if we have our druthers, they’d be around. I do have a little bit of concern as to how the employees will take it. Because as everybody knows, they may take like it’s a guarantee, I don’t know. It’s not intended that way, but it says what it says. So that’s an attempt to try to get some reassurance, but at the same time not to make an employment guarantee. Because an employment guarantee is legally problematic. So that’s kind of my two cents on it.”
“And I think that your questions, your concerns, Chris, were answered in the letter that’s submitted with us with the five options,” said Committee Member and DuBois Mayor Ed Walsh. “This is what we want to, but God forbid the budget falls out to nothing. We’re back to square one. So if things stay the same ....”
“I do agree and with that, and the thing is, since this is a recommendation from this committee to the next committee, they obviously have an opportunity to decide whether they want to do that too,” said Gabriel. “And then as we’ve said so many times and so many subjects, even that committee is really just saying, this is our plan. So as long as we’re clear about that, I think that’s okay.”
“You walk in three or four years from now, can you guarantee me a job?” said Committee Chairman Dick Whitaker.
“Because my name was on this list and you all passed it,” said Gabriel.
“And I think one of the other reasons we did this on the administrative committee was not so much for the union employees, the non-union employees, the ones that are just as important and they’re all saying, ‘Well geez, am I going to have a job being a secretary? Am I going to have a job?’ Just to give them a little bit of reassurance, positions are going to be there, hopefully. And a new administration,” said Walsh.
Ultimately, later in the process, three years from now, said Gabriel, there may be a time when someone is crunching numbers and may think to achieve some efficiencies somewhere, the new city may not need all of those positions.
“I don’t know whether that happens or not. I don’t know that it does. I don’t know that it doesn’t,” said Gabriel. “And I think unfortunately it’s hard for all any of us to know that. That’s the other thing, but I think everybody understands that. But whether an employee understands that three years later, that’s the concern.”
“I think just to kind of reiterate what was said, we really want to try to keep people,” said Arbaugh. “We don’t want them looking for jobs because we need these people, I mean they do a fantastic job and we just want to make sure that we keep them.”
The committee did approve forwarding the organizational chart to the 10-member joint board.