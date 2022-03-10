DuBOIS — A preliminary transition plan for elected officials was one of the topics of discussion at Wednesday’s DuBois/Sandy Township Consolidation Committee meeting.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, who is also the chairman of the administrative subcommittee, said the group has been reviewing the transition of elected officials and has come up with a recommendation.
“One of the reasons that we’re looking at doing this sooner than later is because we have officials who are going to want start announcing their candidacy for different offices in both the township and the city,” said Arbaugh. “We thought it pivotal to get this through now and also to check one of those 100 other tasks off and get it moved off the table and move on to other things.”
In a memo presented to the consolidation committee, the administrative subcommittee recommends approval of the plan in which all seven members of the new city council are elected in the November 2025 general election with three council members elected for two-year terms, three council members elected for four-year terms, and a mayor is elected for a four-year term. Additionally, the treasurer would be elected for a four-year term and controller for a two-year term.
“We believe this gives the voters of the new city the fairest opportunity to choose their representation, and provides for a clean split away from old township and city, into a new City of DuBois,” according to the memo.
The administrative subcommittee asked that the nine-member DuBois/Sandy Township Consolidation Committee pass this recommendation on to the 10-member joint board for consideration at their March 21 meeting. The joint board consists of current elected officials of city council and board of supervisors and they will make the final decisions regarding consolidation.
“We did run this (recommendation) through the consultants and they did also agree with us that this is probably the cleanest, best route for this new government board,” said Arbaugh.
“Do the existing municipalities, DuBois and Sandy, have to pass any resolutions, ordinances or anything saying that your term is going to end at 2026?” said consolidation committee member Chris Nasuti. “For the people running in 2024, typically (DuBois Mayor) Eddie (Walsh) would be running for a four-year term as mayor, as an example. Do we have to put anything out letting him know it’s only going to be two years?”
Solicitor Christopher Gabriel, of Cafardi Ferguson Wyrick Weis, said the nine-member consolidation committee doesn’t have to put anything out.
“That’s something that we can deal with their respective solicitors on because we want to be respectful of what their opinions are, but this committee doesn’t have to do that,” said Gabriel.
“This seems like a very reasonable and vanilla proposal — is it? Is there anything controversial about this at all?” said committee member Dan Kohlhepp.
Arbaugh said the administrative subcommittee did look at several different proposals, and as an example, discussed the mayor’s term.
“He’d (mayor) be up for election. And he would be going for a four-year term. Would his term in two years carry over into the new government or would two years end?” said Arbaugh. “So there’s some confusion there, and these folks are getting ready to start announcing their candidacies and that they want to run. We didn’t think it would be fair that the mayor gets elected again for a four-year term and then it’s usually this term would be under that mayor of the new City of DuBois. Is it fair that the township residents don’t get to vote the mayor in? So we looked at that perspective. We looked at should we do this sooner, which just seems (like) not enough time to get it in place by next year.”
Arbaugh said 2023 seems much too soon to be able to move this forward.
“Additionally, we looked at an option of is there any offsetting, like electing three members in ‘23 and four members in ‘25? And it just got really complex,” said Arbaugh. “We think it would just really confuse the voters at the polls if they were. And we’re not sure if that’s even legal, but we did look at some different options. That’s why we thought again, Dan, strongly that if we get it out now the mayor knows when he runs it’s for a two-year period and then he can run again for the new government.”
The committee unanimously approved forwarding the recommendation to the joint board, with the amendment that the treasurer will be elected for a four-year term and then a controller would be elected to a two-year term.