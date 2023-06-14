DuBOIS — City of DuBois Solicitor Toni Cherry was given authorization by the council on Monday night to defend the city in a lawsuit filed by Sandy Township Supervisors, who are seeking a stay in the consolidation process with the city from the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas.
On June 1, the township supervisors filed the complaint as a result of charges filed on March 20 against city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, who is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions using public accounts, and the subsequent “financial uncertainty” within the neighboring municipality.
Suplizio, 63, has been placed on paid administrative leave by the city after being charged by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents.
The township, according to the complaint, still intends to move forward with the consolidation and “not subvert the will of the voters.” However, first the township wants the criminal investigation and forensic audit to resolve the uncertainties of the city’s finances.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Pat Reasinger, who defeated Mayor Ed Walsh in the May primary election and will go on the November ballot with a party designation of Democratic/Republican, asked what is Pennsylvania’s role in defending both the voters of DuBois and Sandy Township.
“I think that’s a very interesting question, sir, except that they (state) were not joined in the lawsuit,” said Cherry. “I think at this point, and that is something that I’m looking at because I think that instead of the citizens of DuBois having to pay me to defend it, that it really ought to be paid for by the DCED (Department of Community and Economic Development).”
“Because the citizens voted...,” said Reasinger.
“What we are doing, the city’s position is we have a duty to have the court acknowledge and confirm the will of the voters, the will of the city’s voters was we are going to consolidate...,” said Cherry.
“And the township’s voters,” said Reasinger.
“Well yes, I quite agree with you, although I think Sandy Township’s position has always been, it was a very small majority and the board of supervisors has never been in favor consolidation and they actively worked against it,” said Cherry. “But what I’d like to be able to do is I need to talk to the consultants and say, hey look, we are following your schedule. We think that you cannot stay it. We think that we need to proceed, and that it really isn’t something that they have standing to do. So if we take this position, will you pay? I think that it really, we are, you’re right, we are defending the will of our taxpayers and we’re also holding their schedule to get it all done within that period of time.”
“It’s 2 1/2 years away,” said Reasinger. “I understand why Sandy Township has feeling ... with the situation ... but it’s 2 1/2 years away and the forensic accounting will be done in a year” or less.
Cherry also noted that there is also documentation in which the consultants recommended consolidation. She said they looked at both communities’ financial health, and they have all of that information.
“That’s what we’re going to be asserting that this is not the time to do it,” said Cherry. “I also think one of the other things is if you really don’t want to consolidate, I mean, Sandy Township, then what are you doing asking for a regional police force? Because in a situation like that, and that’s something that’s going to come out in our response is that the police officers in the city are civil service. The police officers in Sandy Township are not. There’s a different pay scale and we don’t want a situation where they want to join with us ... but we (city) would be paying officers employed by the City of DuBois in overtime that benefits Sandy Township. So these are things that can be solved through consolidation.”
“So the state will not defend the voters in this situation?” said Reasinger.
“The state wasn’t sued, the City of DuBois was sued,” said Cherry, noting that she wants to talk with the consultant.
Reasinger asked township Supervisor Sam Mollica, who was in the audience, what the cost of the lawsuit to the township is and Mollica said between $10,000 and $15,000.
“My hope is $10 or $15,000 from a lawyer out of Harrisburg,” said Cherry. “This should be settled. It’s not going to get to litigation. I assume they want to do discovery and how big a deal or are they thinking ... I don’t know ... I’ll have to wait until we get in front of the judge. I assume we have to have another judge appointed.”
“I just see it hard for a judge to go against the voters,” said Reasinger.
“I didn’t know how the suit could be filed at all. So I agree with you, sir,” said Cherry.
“This is just for a temporary stay,” said Mollica. “It’s not like we (supervisors) want to eliminate consolidation. We want consolidation to go through ... maybe the financial forensic audit gets done and maybe there is no reason to....”