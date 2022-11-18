DuBOIS — Construction on the $90 million new wastewater treatment plant began this week, according to DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
“This is an endeavor that has been worked on here at city hall with our engineers inside and outside,” said Suplizio.
He gave special thanks to city Engineer Chris Nasuti, Public Works Superintendent Scott Farrell, city Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Joe Mitchell, HRG Engineers and lead Engineer Jeff Garrigan, who have worked endless hours on the design.
“Although the construction just started, this is something that has been worked on probably for the last 10 years and finally came to fruition,” said Suplizio. “We don’t look for the completion to be done until late 2024 or even into 2025.”
“There’s still a lot of work that needs to be done,” he said. “Not only the new sewer plant is getting built, but the road to the sewer plant with a bridge by the VFW, and also several transmission lines will be replaced.”
Suplizio noted that the design and the current sewer plant has been there since the 1950s — the engineering done in the 1950s and the plant was constructed in the 1960s.
“Construction was long overdue,” said Suplizio.
The construction crew is working on some transmission lines on Coke Hill this week and then the plant itself.
“Once the new plant is built right beside the old one, the old one gets taken down,” he said.
In August, the city council awarded bids for the project.
They are as follows:
- General Construction — Global Heavy Corporation –combined lump sum and unit price bid of $58,536,000.
- Electrical Construction — Hallstrom Clark Electric –lump sum price of $9,482,700
- HVAC Construction — Renick Brothers Construction Co. – lump sum price bid of $2,815,000
- Plumbing Construction — Fred L. Burns –the second low bidder for a lump sum price bid of $1,815,100
- Coke Hill Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation – General Construction — Continental Construction, Inc. – unit price bid of $2,264,144
- Keystone Engineering Group – Controls –proposal amount of $1,810,000
The city has received a $4 million grant and $57.5 million loan from the state’s PennVEST Authority to build the new sewage plant.