DuBOIS — Consultants for the DuBois/Sandy Township consolidation process presented an in-person, detailed update to the DuBois/Sandy Township Joint Board at their meeting on Monday.
At their first consolidation meeting held on Jan. 12, the joint board, made up of elected officials from city council and the board of supervisors, awarded the Strategic Management Planning Program proposal to Eckert Seamans and the Pennsylvania Economy League.
Shortly after the consolidation referendum was approved following the November 2021 election, the two municipalities were awarded a $200,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Strategic Management Planning Program to be used toward the consolidation process.
Adam M. Shienvold of Eckert Seamans said the consultants have been meeting with the seven specialized subcommittees from the consolidation committee over the past several months.
Additionally, Shienvold said they have been reviewing the volumes of documents that have been gathered by and delivered from the two municipalities so that they can put together the detailed financial analysis going back four years to identify the financial trends. They have also been looking at the management structure and the management needs of the consolidated municipalities so that they can provide a detailed strategic management plan report that will cover financial and operational needs of the municipalities.
“Our strategic management plan report, in this case, is going to be focused on identifying those strengths that are available and what we can do in the consolidation process to deliver, as much as possible, the efficiencies over the long term, as well as the growth opportunities that are available from consolidating the operations,” said Shienvold. “In terms of this project, which is, as you all know, the first phase of a multi-year project moving towards ultimate consolidation of the two municipalities.”
Financial trend analysis will be delivered to the nine-person consolidation committee at its meeting on June 8, Shienvold said. It was originally targeted for mid-May. It was delayed for two principal reasons; one, “which is an unavoidable reality of the world we live in right now, which is a COVID outbreak among our staff at the Economy League, and two, because of the resulting scheduling delays and getting the final interviews with municipal officials from each municipality in order to get the final input needed to put that report into publication.
“That is the first of the deliverables that’s under our RFP and contract for the consulting work,” said Shienvold. “The next is what was called in the RFP, the management audit, but really is the stamp report. An audit’s a misnomer; it’s really more a review and a recommendation. And what we are putting together is part of the iterative process that goes into what is ultimately going to be the joint consolidation agreement.”
The stamp report, said Shienvold, will include financial management and operational aspects and an evaluation of them and what the consultants have been identifying, the opportunities. Where they go next is the joint budget, he said.
“What we’re doing is taking the operational costs that are coming out of the work of the subcommittees and comparing it to the historical costs and financial retrospective review that’s being done now and working into looking at what a joint consolidated budget might look like,” said Shienvold. “It’s, obviously, the summer of 2022, and the communities are not going to be actually consolidated until January of 2026. So this joint budget is going to be the first step of a long-term working, living document that is going to form a basis for discussion, for a basis for policy making decisions as we go forward with the communities and continue to operate in the interim transition period.”
Over the summer, Shienvold said the multi-year plan and strategy schedule, as well as the final stamp report and draft consolidation agreement will be coming.
“What is important to understand and recognize about these steps of the project is that the joint consolidation agreement is what is going to be the foundation for the new government,” said Shienvold. “It is going to describe the essential, and I truly mean essential, government services that are going to be delivered when the new elected officials of the new City of DuBois are sworn into office on the first Monday in January of 2026. It’s a very narrow field of things that are going to be in that agreement. It’s going to be ordinances, uniform taxes based on what’s in place now, a budget, and a basic administrative operation of the government. There’s then a period after that where the rest gets implemented.”
What happens between the fall of this year and January of 2026 is a lot of work to get everything ready for the newly elected officials of the new city to start work on day one, he said.
“That’s going to cover a host of operational issues, a host of financial issues, a host of legal issues, a host of employment issues, all the things that most of us think of as what the government does every day,” said Shienvold.
Shienvold said the project is on schedule.
“Although the initial financial analysis is a little bit behind where we intended to deliver to municipality, the overall deliverables for this phase are on task, and it’s on-budget,” he said. “Based on the hours used by the consultant team and fees charged by a consultant team, we are at about the 50 percent point of the timeline. We are below 50 percent on the fees incurred. We are below 20 percent on the expenses incurred, and a significant amount of the work that the consultant team was undertaking was front-loaded because of the incredible amount of information gathering review that was required to undertake the project.”
He said there is still a tremendous amount of work to be done.
“Don’t get me wrong, this is not anywhere close to a finished job. There are some difficult decisions that are going to be made in the next couple months by the men and women on the nine-person committee and subcommittees, and there’s going to be some negotiation that has to be done when we get to finalizing the joint agreement,” said Shienvold. “But by and large, the work of the nine-person committee has been truly commendable. The volunteers who are serving on subcommittees have worked very hard, have done work beyond, actually, what we even anticipated. They’re looking for new tasks and asking us what they can do to things to head to the next phase. We have to kind of hold them back a little bit to keep them in line with what the process requires. We have a good team. We have a very good team on the nine-person committee and on the subcommittees, and I think this is moving the way that it should.”