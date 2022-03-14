DuBOIS — A brief consultant update was presented at last week’s DuBois/Sandy Township Consolidation Committee meeting.
Pennsylvania Economy League Chief Executive Officer LeeAnne Clayberger said both PEL and Eckert Seamans, both consultants for the consolidation process, are connected in and participating in the subcommittee meetings.
“We’re also reviewing items that are brought to us for specific review and keeping a close eye on schedules and deadlines,” Clayberger said via telephone.
Clayberger also noted that there was a PowerPoint presentation circulated to the committee members.
“Given that we are remote and on the phone, I would recommend that we wait and present that at the next meeting, when we can be in-person,” said Clayberger. “This was created (because) a request was made to provide some perspective on recent inflation news, but I don’t think there’s anything urgent in there that we can’t wait two weeks to discuss in-person.”
The committee approved forwarding two invoices from Eckert Seamans and PEL to the 10-member DuBois/Sandy Township Joint Board.
The first one is for services rendered, January through Feb. 8, 2022, in the amount of $11,667.50.
The second invoice, dated, March 7, 2022, for services rendered through March 4, 2022 and that invoice amount is $19,757.72.