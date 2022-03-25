DuBOIS — The DuBois/Sandy Township Consolidation Committee heard an update from their consultant at this week’s meeting.
“Our update is largely contained in the subcommittee updates because that’s the bulk of the work that we’ve (consultants) been doing is working with each of the individual subcommittees,” said Adam M. Shienvold of Eckert Seamans.
He said the consultants have been helping guide the subcommittees on various issues that arise and questions that come up with what can be done with respect to the consolidated municipalities.
“On a bigger picture level, we’re doing some work on debt and financing issues that will apply more broadly on issues relating to public utilities and municipality authorities,” said Shienvold.
The Pennsylvania Economy League, also a consolidation consultant, is working with the finance subcommittee on the financial analysis, with regard to the consolidated budget forecast and any analysis that’s necessary to get through this first phase of the consolidation process.
“Other issues are coming up on a daily basis that we’re reacting to and adjusting to,” said Shienvold. “Our first deliverables, of course, are coming up in about a month and a half with our fiscal analysis and then management audit following that and budgets for next summer.”
Also at the meeting, subcommittee chairmen provided updates on their group’s progress so far:
Police
Chairman Kris Kruzelak, via telephone, said the subcommittee is moving along pretty well and have been meeting weekly. He said he did meet with consultant Mike Miller from Eckert Seamans, who provided a game plan of more data that the subcommittee needs to gather. This week the subcommittee will be reviewing various assumptions for the retirement of officers and the replacement of new officers.
Public Works
Public Works Subcommittee Chairman Chris Nasuti said the subcommittee has completed the assignments for code reviews and those were sent to Codes/Zoning Subcommittee Chairman Dan Kohlhepp. Nasuti said the group did tour the DuBois and Sandy Township public works facilities.
“(We) went over all the garages, equipment, vehicles. We’re making an inventory of all that right now to determine what equipment can be used by each one of our departments,” said Nasuti. “We’ve been working on the responses that the committee gave us for our department organization and our job descriptions. Our goal is to have written responses for you on the department structure, job descriptions, facilities, and equipment recommendations at our April 13th meeting, should give everybody time to look it over, give us comments, and be able to have a final deliverable to you by that June 1st date.”
Nasuti said hopefully with all of the information the subcommittee is providing, the administration can determine what they need for facilities as well and finance can determine what to do with their budget.
Fire
Fire Subcommittee Chairman John “Herm” Suplizio, who is also the DuBois manager, said the next task for the subcommittee is to recommend the number and location of the fire houses.
“We’ll hopefully have that for you at our next meeting,” said Suplizio. “But that being said, it’s not going to be etched in stone because, obviously, it’s hard to predict the future, what the future brings us, but we do believe we pretty much have the locations in some of the areas, but at the same time, they might not be in that same exact location.
“Also, the number three thing is the equipment deployment,” said Suplizio. “We’re going to put down what we’re projecting the equipment should be. Again, tentative, hard to predict the future, so we’ll have that down. I think you’re going to see a reduction, obviously, on fire stations. You’re going to see a reduction on equipment also.”
The subcommittee also planned to talk about the budget this week.
“I’m hoping next meeting, we can give you all of our items,” said Suplizio.
Finance
Finance Subcommittee Chairman Joe Mitchell said the group has assembled a budget taking both the township’s and the city’s budget and putting them together.
“The two municipalities being slightly different, so our committee put those line items in similar places so we could have an honest to goodness look at what we were looking at,” said Mitchell. “That’s been reviewed at our last meeting.
“We have looked at the tax structures and Gerald Cross from PEL just provided me this week with a document outlining the potential revenue streams, taxes ... just before this meeting,” said Mitchell. “Sent that out to the rest of our committee so they could review it. It’s a nice, I think, 96-page light reading. It ought to keep everybody well informed as far as the tax structures and capabilities that we have there, so I would anticipate the rules and stuff goes a little bit further.”
During the culmination of the budgets, Mitchell said the subcommittee did come up with a general line item of where, if you put the departments together, their budget should stand on day one.
“I think that gives us at least a general kicking off point as far as a milestone as to the comparison between where people would like to be and where we came from,” said Mitchell. “And the banking and budget coordination, I have had discussions, sat down with fire, went over their budget. I’ve been assisting the police with their budget and making sure that both of them are using the appropriate numbers from the old budgets in comparison with what they want to put together.”
Mitchell said he has had talks with the Public Works departments.
“I think that they are definitely ... heading down right path to give us some good numbers in a very short order, so I’m very encouraged as to what the individual subcommittees are going to provide back to us. I think that we’re going to get some good numbers to plug in to where we are,” said Mitchell.
“I think our only concern at this point is that we want to know our role as the finance committee, whether it is a, are we supposed to recommend a balanced budget to the 10 (member Joint Board) or are we to assemble what we’re given by the committees with help and guidance of what they assemble and pass that up through the board?” said Mitchell. “Not necessarily balancing it out, but letting the boards above us have the power to suggest tax increase, tax cuts, personnel, increases or decreases, those sort of things.
“We have little bit of directional unawareness, I guess, in my committee, when we initially started to discuss these things,” said Mitchell. “Originally, we were trying to meet current budget line items, and then we took a step back and kind of feel like our job is to assemble what is provided to us and let the boards above us come up with the appropriate financial decisions concerning the municipality, whether the subcommittees need to cut line items or whether they would like to project some sort of taxation increase, or other revenue increase. It doesn’t necessarily have to be taxation, so that’s the only concern that we had coming out of our committee at this point.”
Consolidation Committee Chairman Dick Whitaker said he went to the 10-person DuBois/Sandy Joint Board meeting on Monday with the same question.
“I really think the elected officials need to make the determination, how many fire stations we have ultimately, police officers,” said Whitaker. “And again, I emphasize, we recommend, they make decisions. They kind of pushed back on that a little bit, wanted us to do it. I still have questions about that. I really think the elected officials, rather than us presenting, this is what we want. I mean, the finance committee presenting everything and taking it out of the hands of the 10-person committee and making it the finance committee’s hands of a nine-person committee, which we’re not elected.
“I think that’s something we go forward with and try to get some input from our consultants and our solicitor to what we should do there,” said Whitaker. “I’m just a little uncomfortable making too many decisions. It should be the decisions of our elected officials.”
That topic was to be the subject of the committee’s requested executive (closed) session later in the meeting.
Administration
Administration Subcommittee Chairman Shawn Arbaugh, who is also the township manager, said the group has been looking at buildings, specifically, where’s the administration and police going to sit at the end of the day.
“We did get a preliminary drawing from an architect to show kind of what that would look like and kind of some real general cost figures of redoing this building that we’re sitting in to accommodate everybody,” said Arbaugh. “We’re also just discussing some other options and really evaluating everything at this point.”
The other item the subcommittee is working on are the contracts, looking at the term and seeing how they impact the budget.
“(We’re) really seeing what ideally we’d like to see in those union contracts, so we’re going through those pretty heavily right now,” said Arbaugh.
Next week, Arbaugh said the subcommittee will be working on the codings they received.
Codes/Zoning
Codes/Zoning Chairman Kohlhepp said the group is in the process of reviewing all of the ordinances in the city and the township. He said the goal is to organize and analyze and then make suggestions.