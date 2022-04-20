DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at Monday’s meeting, unanimously awarded a $263,020 contract bid for the Brady Street water valve replacement project to lone bidder, Dave Roman Excavating, Inc.
“The funding for this project is going to be through the American Recovery Act ... we did get slightly over a million dollars from that funding source,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh. “This is one of the projects that we outlined as a priority due to, we believe there’s some water loss occurring. Additionally, it’s one of the issues that if we don’t take care of ... an emergency could really be costly and put our residents in some dire circumstances without warning.”
Township Engineer Mike Haynes said bids for this project were opened April 13.
“We only received one bid, we had four plan holders for the project, but we received one bid from Dave Roman Excavating,” said Haynes, noting that the bid price of $263,020 came in about 50 percent higher than the township anticipated.
“Some of the items that we attributed that to was, obviously, the wide inflation that’s happening on all products across the board,” said Haynes. “The second is, this isn’t a typical project where you’re putting in pipe in the ground or replacing old man holes ... so I think that kind of hurt the interest in it also. A couple other contributing factors were the location, it’s part of a busy roadway so a lot of traffic control involved with it. And then also being (a) PennDOT route, you’re going to have PennDOT restoration and PennDOT inspections be completed before we can get permits for it. So there’s going to be a lot of involvement from them (PennDOT) also.”
Haynes said the township did contact Dave Roman to see if he’s willing to work with the township and see if there is any way possible to reduce the cost, whether it’s with lumber or with traffic control.
“If there’s a way that we can eliminate some of that, we can maybe see a smaller price tag than what’s there,” said Haynes.
Supervisors’ Chairman Bill Beers asked Arbaugh where the township could pull the extra cost for the project from the budget.
“It depends on if we are successful in some of the other funding that we have out there,” said Arbaugh. “We did apply to the county for some funding for our Slab Run water project. If that comes through, then we may be able to take it from there.”
Arbaugh said there are some additional funding sources out there he hopes the township will receive to complete all of their projects.
To further explain the project, Arbaugh said, “We had numerous, numerous ... these valves were installed in numerous locations throughout the municipality, and they were put in with the incorrect bolt. So what we’ve been doing systematically since we recognized this issue, probably back in 2016 when we had the valves blow apart during some previous conditions in the December/January time frame is systematically replacing these bolts.
“It’s basically a circle blanche with bolts holding it down where the valve is, and the bolts are rusting off the part,” said Arbaugh. “So we replace them all that we can do ourselves, this project we just can’t do ourselves due to the intersection and they’re deep. Some of them are 12-foot deep.”
DuBois/Sandy Twp. Consolidation
Supervisor Kevin Salandra said that he was “a little” disappointed that the DuBois City Council/Sandy Township Supervisors Consolidation Joint Board meeting was canceled Monday evening.
“We didn’t get an update at the last meeting from the chair of the consolidation committee,” said Salandra. “The subcommittees are doing a lot of work. We’ve actually taken some action at the committee level, as the committee is assigned. I thought we should have a meeting for the people that can’t come to the noon (consolidation committee) meeting, that way they can ask questions. I was very disappointed that I was significantly outvoted to cancel that, just wanted to express my disappointment.”
The Sandy Township Supervisors and the DuBois City Council will conduct their next joint consolidation meeting on May 2 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the DuBois City Building at 16 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois, PA. The meeting will be open to the public.
The nine-member consolidation committee will conduct their meeting on April 27 at noon. This meeting will also be held at the DuBois City Building at 16 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois, PA. The meeting will be open to the public.