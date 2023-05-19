BENEZETTE — An out-of-state contractor is facing felony charges after he allegedly failed to complete a contracted job at Morning Mist B&B in Benezette.
Martin A. Hancock, 38, of Ulster Park, New York, is charged with theft by deception –false impression, a felony in the third degree, and deceptive business practices — sells, offers or exposes for sale, or delivers less than the represented quantity of any commodity or service, also a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office May 15.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police in Ridgway were called to Morning Mist B&B on Winslow Hill Road in Benezette on Feb. 6 in reference to an alleged theft. The victim stated that on Nov. 21, 2022, he signed a contract with Hancock, president of Hancock Commercial Cleaning Fire and Maintenance, based out of Ulster Park, New York. Hancock reportedly agreed to complete a fire suppression system for the victim’s new addition to his business. The victim sent Hancock a check for $10,000, required for all of the material it would take to complete the proposed job. The check was cashed by Hancock’s business account on Dec. 2, 2022, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On several occasions, spanning from Nov. 21, 2022, to March 6, 2023, Hancock allegedly said that the job would be complete, but ultimately, no work was ever done.
On March 2, the victim spoke to Hancock’s secretary, who related that he could pick up his materials, which were being held at a location in Philadelphia. On March 3, the victim went to this location, but no one was present. On March 6, the victim called the Philadelphia location and was told by the manager that the materials were not ordered or paid for, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Hancock’s preliminary hearing is set for June 6 at Jacob’s office.