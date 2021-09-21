COOKSBURG — The Cook Forest Chainsaw Carvers’ Roundup was held over the weekend, filling the area surrounding the Sawmill Center for the Arts.
This year’s event had 19 carvers registered to set up a stall and create and sell wood carvings all weekend. Auctioneer Kevin Neal auctioned off the one-of-a-kind carvings twice during the weekend.
Each carver provided at least two items for each auction and the proceeds from the auctions were split 50/50 with the carver and the Sawmill Center.
Along with all the chainsaw carvers, there was a food vendor, a kettle corn stand, and several craft and wares vendors set up as well.
Sponsors of this year’s event were Northwest Hardwoods, Kevin Neal Auctioneer, Cooksburg Dry Goods and Cafe, Pale Whale Canoes, Luton’s Plumbing and Heating, Fair Winds and Whispering Oak Cabins.
Wood carvers traveled from all around to carve together for the entire weekend, creating unique works for event attendees to watch be created. Attendees could walk the road watching as logs transformed into creations of wildlife, scenes of nature, and much more as the carvers worked.