FALLS CREEK — The Cooper Farm Market annual Pumpkin Fest is a yearly tradition for many families around the area, something farm owner Bob Cooper is conscious and grateful for.
He said the decision to cancel most of the annual festival games and activities last year was a hard decision, but he made sure to keep the photo props set up on the farm for families. While there were none of the games and tractor rides last year, the photos were an important piece to Cooper.
“We’ve done these picture taking opportunities, we set this bail thing up and there are families that bring their kids to that bail every year and take that same picture, so they’re growing up in the same picture,” Cooper said. “We moved a couple of things and the people noticed it.”
Cooper recalled a woman who came to the festival with her children, and is now coming with her grandchildren, who are now the same age as her children were when they first started coming.
Along with the photos, the farm still offered their pumpkins for sale, and the corn maze as an activity. Cooper said the corn maze was an activity where people could be spaced out easily and only be sent in one group at a time.
There were still a few changes kept to the festival for this year, but it was mostly back to the normal fun and games that has been typical for the 32 years of the event.
“We’ve made a couple changes… We had a hay maze down there for kids, but it caused a lot of closeness so we did away with that and we tried to spread the other kids’ activities out to get some space,” Cooper said. “We’re trying to lessen close contact.”
Cooper also said the weather has been interesting, not having one weekend that both days were nice weather. The weather is not much of a bother, according to Cooper, who said the children don’t seem to mind if it’s rain or shine on the farm. All of the festivities were held each weekend regardless of weather for such families.
“The community is really a support as well, and they’re very appreciative of the opportunity and we try to keep it affordable and give them a chance to do stuff,” Cooper said. “It’s been a good year, steady in spite of the weather. Everybody supports us very well, and they’re very complimentary, very thankful.”
He said he and the rest of the family who work on the farm and the event have enjoyed focusing the events to be friendly to families and young children. The family makes everything kid oriented.
Cooper said Pumpkin Fest originally started as just one day, then was expanded to two days. Later, as he and the rest of his family has gotten older, they made the “big jump” to expand to six days once more of them were retired and had more time.
Though official Pumpkin Fest weekends are done, the farm will continue to offer hayrides and the corn maze through the rest of the season. The Cooper Carving Contest is also still underway, and there are still pumpkins available at the farm market.
The contest is run through Sunny 106, where people can submit photos of their pumpkin creations and vote on their favorites right up to Oct. 31.
“They’re quite unique,” Cooper said. “They’ll paint them, it isn’t necessarily just a carved pumpkin, it gives them an opportunity to express their creativity. It’s not all just who can carve the best pumpkin.”