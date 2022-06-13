ST. MARYS — Cooper’s Salads, a healthier and convenient extension of Cooper’s Diner at 804 S. Michael St., has kicked off its grab-and-go/delivery service in the St. Marys area.
Owner Karly McLaughlin opened Cooper’s Diner in October 2018, featuring a space dedicated to not just the customers, but their pets, too, having displayed local pet photos all throughout the business.
Named after the family’s late Golden Retriever, the diner had settled into the “breakfast diner niche” with a very specific customer base, said McLaughlin. She had always wanted to serve healthy and fresh meals to the community, though, and kept “Cooper” in the name.
“Before COVID, we did offer salads, and have been asked numerous times to bring them back,” she said. “We also have had multiple requests to deliver to factories and businesses around town.”
Similar to other restaurants, Cooper’s Diner had to get creative during the pandemic as well, implementing new ideas and offering takeout service.
McLaughlin, who is currently pregnant, is the sole employee.
“I had to think of a way to stay open that will physically and mentally be right for me. I came up with doing the ‘grab-and-go,’ so that it would be less stressful on me,” she explained.
Cooper’s Diner will still remain, McLaughlin said, but will not offer hot foods anymore. Customers are welcome to still dine in, and delivery service is offered for large to-go orders.
“We are starting off with salads, and will be getting into breakfast items, wraps/sandwiches in the future,” McLaughlin noted. “We are even looking at some healthy brands that have nice snacks and drinks for people to grab, too.”
But, Cooper’s will also be offering a venue for small events, accommodating up to 40 people for occasions like birthdays, showers, etc.
McLaughlin says with new products, she anticipates facing new challenges.
“With the diner, I had my regulars and knew each day they would be in, but now I do not know what will happen. Another challenge is getting the best fresh ingredients that I can in the economy that we have now,” she said.
Running a business is also different nowadays in terms of price points, McLaughlin noted.
“The price of everything is still rising and certain items are hard to get at certain times. So, having the right pricing that is affordable and getting the same quality ingredients to the customers may also be a challenge in itself,” she said.
Cooper’s is hoping to get its produce all on a local level, and welcomes anyone interested to contact them at 814-834-3747.
Some examples of salad creations available for grab-and-go include the berry spinach, garden, caesar and cobb salads, as well as overnight oats and some healthy sandwiches on certain days.
Follow Cooper’s Salads on Facebook for updates, or call 814-834-3747 for more information.