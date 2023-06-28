DuBOIS — The woman killed in a vehicle crash on Rockton Road Tuesday afternoon has been identified as Helena Wallace, 85, of DuBois, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder.
Area first responders were called to a crash at Fullington Trailways, 4900 Rockton Road in Sandy Township, around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Shaffer Snyder said via text message that Wallace “pulled out in front of a delivery truck and also impacted a parked tour bus.”
Agencies assisting at the scene included the Sandy Township Police Department, Sandy Township Fire Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Game Commission and Zimmerman Towing.