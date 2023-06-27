DuBOIS — An 85-year-old woman died in a vehicle crash on Rockton Road Tuesday afternoon, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder.
Authorities have not yet released the name of the woman.
Area first responders were called to a crash at Fullington Trailways, 4900 Rockton Road in Sandy Township, around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Shaffer Snyder said via text message that the woman "pulled out in front of a delivery truck and also impacted a parked tour bus."
Agencies assisting at the scene included the Sandy Township Police Department, Sandy Township Fire Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Game Commission and Zimmerman Towing.
More information will be provided when made available by authorities.