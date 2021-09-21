In a story published in Monday’s edition regarding the state mask mandate in schools, Kristin Williams said during the public comment section of the meeting that only 6 percent of the documented COVID cases, recently in Pennsylvania, are in vaccinated patients, which means 94 percent of cases are in unvaccinated patients. This information was incorrect in the previously published article.
