Marianne “Doc” Konior was hired at the DuBois Area High School as an assistant principal in the 1980s. This information was incorrect in a story published in Tuesday’s edition.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Reynoldsville magistrate roundup
-
Reynoldsville man allegedly attempts to flee from police with drugs, warrants
-
Kane man facing charges related to alleged sexual incident with minor
-
'Doc' Konior honored for years of service in DuBois schools
-
Two in Elk County charged after alleged stabbing occurs in Kersey
-
Principal Darren Hack says goodbye to DuBois Area Middle School
-
Woman accused of making purchases with stolen debit card in Elk County
-
Brookville magistrate roundup
-
DuBois City Council makes no comment on AG investigation
-
DuBois Area Middle School Honors
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.